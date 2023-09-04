RAPID CITY, S.D. – Schools are pretty much back in session for the Black Hills Region, but some visitors are still squeezing in their final trips. Check out some people in Rapid City are closing out their vacation!
featured
Last moments of fun: Check out how people in Rapid City are finishing up their summer
- Christina Holiday
-
- Updated
- Comments
Christina Holiday
Multimedia Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
Mrs. South Dakota Hannah Neeleman crowned Mrs. American 2023
-
What's going in this East North Street restaurant building in Rapid City?
-
Mountain Lion Caught on Doorbell Camera in Rapid City
-
Local officials issue warning, advice for residents after mountain lion sighting in Rapid City
-
Pennington County's Most Wanted: September 2023