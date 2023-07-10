The United States is dotted with popular landmarks that people travel thousands of miles to see. According to a study conducted by Solitaired, the top ten most popular landmarks are listed below.
- Grand Canyon, AZ
- Niagara Falls, NY
- Statue of Liberty, NY
- Empire State Building, NY
- Hoover Dam, NV
- Mount Rushmore, SD
- White House, Washington, DC
- Golden Gate Bridge, CA
- Cloud Gate (Chicago’s Bean), IL
- Monument Valley, UT
Another thing that occupies the minds of Americans are video games. According to a study performed by Statista, 70 percent of adults in American played a video game between 2020 and 2022. According to the study mentioned above performed by Solitaired, these are the top 10 most popular video games.
- Roblox
- Fortnite
- Minecraft
- Assassin's Creed
- Tetris
- The Last of Us
- Among Us
- Mario Kart
- Pokémon
- Halo
In order to show off the power of AI, Solitaired took the landmarks and matched them up with the corresponding video game in the list and redesigned them in the style of that game. Click through the gallery below to view these AI designed images.
