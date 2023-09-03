ANGOSTURA RESERVOIR, S.D. - Lake-A-Palooza, this annual lakeside extravaganza, which has grown to become one of the biggest parties of the summer, isn't just about sun, sand, and music. It has a much deeper purpose: raising money for the battle against cancer.

More than a decade ago, Lake-A-Palooza was born out of a simple desire for a beach party with friends. Kip Lytle, envisioned a gathering where everyone could come together to celebrate the joys of life by the water.

Unfortunately, right before the first event he was diagnosed with cancer. He passed away while planning the second Lake-A-Palooza. It was then that his friends, fueled by their love for Kip and his vision, decided to turn the event into something much more significant.

Kip's wife, Beth Lytle, explained that Kip's friends, determined to honor his memory and continue his legacy, decided to dedicate the event to raising funds for cancer research and support.

"Everybody that I know has been affected by cancer somehow. And so now I honor everybody" she said. "And it's to remember those that we lost, honor them, and remember all the good times we had with them."

Now in their 11th year, they had a variety of raffle prizes at the lake and silent auction items over Facebook. The organizers explained that the proceeds will go to cancer research at the Rutgers University Institute in New Jersey.

All afternoon long, music was in the air at Angostura, with live performances by He Said She Said and a DJ from Colt 45 Entertainment. Attendees were encouraged to make a suggested donation of $20, although contributions of any amount were accepted gladly. Beth mentioned that they see over 400 people each year, with attendance growing.

The party will be back next summer for the 12th annual Lake-A-Palooza. To learn more about Lake-A-Palooza you can head over to their Facebook.

