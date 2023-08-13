RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Arts Council (RCAC) is pleased to announce that we will host Ladies, Bros & Clothes by artist and teacher Klaire Lockheart. The show will be in the Ruth Brennan Gallery of the Dahl Arts Center from September 1 through December 2, 2023. There will be an opening reception in the gallery on September 1 from 5-7 pm. Klaire will give an artist’s talk at 6 pm. This reception coincides with the RCAC’s final First Friday Art Walk taking place in downtown Rapid City.
This show combines three of Klaire’s significant bodies of work, Brodalisques, Domestic Sarcasm, and Feminine Attempts. Brodalisques is a series of detailed oil on canvas figure paintings of passive masculine forms lounging in mysterious and unknowable environments, purposefully invoking a historical and academic style of art in order to challenge the traditional patriarchal values of Western civilization. These brodalisques represent men as realistically as idealized nude female bodies in classic artwork represent actual women. Feminine Attempts is a series of life-size oil on canvas paintings that explore the unnatural expectations of femininity. The women are painted wearing a combination of modest clothing while wearing provocative footwear. They wear aprons to highlight the absurdity of requiring women to be always tidy. Domestic Sarcasm is a series of dresses and aprons that challenge the history of feminine expectations. Klaire screen prints onto the fabric with historic images that reinforce sexist tropes. The combination of these three series takes a look at how women are viewed in the world, specifically the art world.
Klaire is based out of Vermillion, SD. She earned her MFA from the University of South Dakota in 2016 and is Miss Art World South Dakota. Klaire currently teaches at Morningside University in Sioux City, IA, and has an extensive exhibition history throughout the Midwest. This will be Klaire’s first exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center.