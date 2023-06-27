RAPID CITY, S.D. - Summer road construction season is in full swing through the Black Hills. It is important to know what is happening and where you should avoid driving. Keep up to date on the latest projects , what they're doing and when they'll be finished. Check out this list of 17 projects and their expected timelines.
Road Construction Maps June
Adams Street Beginning at West Boulevard North
Updated
Anamosa Street by Luna Ave
Updated
Elm Avenue from East Fairmont Blvd to East Nevada Drive
Updated
I90 New Underwood
Updated
I90 Between Summerset and Sturgis
Updated
I90 Exit 59
Updated
Omaha Street Between Lacrosse Street and Poplar Avenue
Updated
Parking Garage
Updated
Quincy Street, Columbus Street
Updated
Reservoir Road south of Highway 44
Updated
Roosevelt Avenue and Floorman Street
Updated
Sheridan Lake and Catron Boulevard
Updated
Signal Drive and Marquette Drive
Updated
Spring Brook Road, Horse Creek Road, Mountain Meadow Road, and Hidden Timber Road