RAPID CITY, S.D. - South Dakota's own Judd Hoos is touring! They will be hitting spots like Rapid City, Sturgis, and Spearfish. Check out the list to see when they are coming to your town.
Here is a brief history of Judd Hoos from their website:
Judd Hoos is an independent, American rock band from the Black Hills of South Dakota. In the past year they appeared on NBC’s American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg & Kelly Clarkson, been in the studio, released new music, played over 100 Midwest clubs, theaters, festivals and fairs making their debut on the Sturgis Buffalo Chip main stage.
Prior to 2022, Judd Hoos made multiple tour appearances with Nashville rockers, The Wild Feathers, launched the “Nashville comes to the Black Hills: Songwriting Camp” hosted the 1st ever Judd Hoos Charity Jam & even shared the stage with classic rock icon, Billy Idol. In addition to recording new music and playing live, they have renewed their tour sponsorship with Remedy Brewing Company out of Sioux Falls, SD for the 2nd straight year and collaborated on their own signature IPA, Hoos Joos, that can be enjoyed at most shows.