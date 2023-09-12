From mobile time wasters to blockbuster space role-playing games, video games are everywhere. And today is the day that all types of games and gamers are celebrated. Today is National Video Game Day.
What type of games are you into? Do you lean more on the cozy side of games, or are you into the adrenaline-pumping, gore-fest type games?
How about your play style? Are you more of the casual type? Or are you sinking in hours and hours in front of the screen?
Check out this breakdown done by Solitaired of the "Most Popular Video Games in Each State." (Keep in mind that this chart was made before Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield were released)
Here is another very interesting chart by Solitaired. Are you in agreement with augmented and virtual reality being the future of video gaming? Is there a movie missing from the list below?
No matter your play style or what type of games you play enjoy today. Take some time out of your day to play your favorite game and always remember: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Start.