RAPID CITY, S.D. — One of Rapid City’s most popular summer events is set to return later this month when the Humane Society of the Black Hills hosts the eighth annual Wags and Waves fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the City’s Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park.
It’s not certain whether the strains of ‘Hound Dog’ or ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’ will play overhead, but it’s a ‘double dog dare’ sure bet there will be some ‘hot doggin’ and ‘running with the dogs’ going on when the Hilton Pool is turned over to man’s – and woman’s – best friend…literally!
Pool etiquette may be in short supply when the likes of Bella, Max, Luna, Charlie, Lucy, Buddy, Duke, Chloe and all their four-legged friends take over the pool. Tails wagging, tongues panting, nose-to-nose greetings and tennis ball and frisbee chasing will be just some of the attractions.
A $10 donation per animal is requested at the gate and proceeds support the Humane Society of the Black Hills, supporting the care of more than 5,000 animals. The public is also encouraged to drop off donations of pet food. Pet owners wishing to purchase advance tickets can go online to the Humane Society of the Black Hills’ Facebook page.
For more information about the event, contact the Humane Society at 605-394-4170.
A few rules apply for the event: dogs must be under their owner's supervision and control at all times; dogs can swim freely but humans cannot go in the water above their knees; and owners are asked to pick up after their pets to keep the pool area neat and clean.
It's unknown if cats – even the cool cats of the town – can take part, but they’d be wise to ‘swim at their own risk’.
Whether it's more fun for the dogs or their owners is up for debate. Since the event's inception, hundreds of dogs have left the comfortable confines of their couches and the attractions of fire hydrants and car bumpers to sun themselves poolside and frolic in the cool, clear waters of the Jimmy Hilton pool. Canine swimmers can be seen ‘working like a dog’ to retrieve balls and frisbees; many will be diving in for a cool dip from poolside or chasing and splashing each other. Others spend time on the sidelines, meeting new canine friends during an afternoon of canine cavorting.
“This event is always our biggest summer fundraiser and the experiences keep people in the community talking throughout the year,” said Cassie Sloan, marketing and volunteer coordinator for the Humane Society of the Black Hills. “It’s a blast and a win-win for everyone. It’s a great way for the dogs to cool off and donations from the event support the shelter’s programs.”
The Jimmy Hilton Sioux Park Pool closes to the public after Saturday, Aug. 19.
“The Wags and Waves event is always a great event and there is a lot of interest in the community,” said Jeff Biegler, City Parks and Recreation director. “It’s a great way to end the summer pool season. The dogs and their owners have a lot of fun with it.”
Biegler says the pool will be drained for the season after the event.
And after the event, it’s certain that many of the four-legged swimmers will go home and ‘sleep like a dog’!