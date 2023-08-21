PIEDMONT, S.D.– Wyatt's Lemonade Stand in Piedmont has become a Sturgis Rally staple in just a few years. And inspired by his enthusiasm and commitment to helping St. Jude Children's Hospital, one rally-goer has created a challenge to do something special for Wyatt.
Jon Marland is a Rhode Island resident whose been to the rally four times, but it was not until this year that he met lemonade entrepreneur Wyatt Dennis.
With permission from Wyatt's parents, Marland decided to give him something special to remember all of the people he has met and hydrated.
"He has a shed set up outside where he sells merchandise. And one of the walls on the shed, he could actually hang up all the license plates from all over the states that he's collecting them from, which I think would be awesome," Marland said.
In a Facebook group for rally fans and visitors, Marland started a challenge to send Wyatt license plates from their state. While Wyatt has visitors check off a map to show where his customers call home, the license plate collection will be more of a tangible and memorable gift. And if duplicates are received, plans are to turn them into small souvenirs and mementos to sell with proceeds going to St. Jude's.
Marland also adds that plates representing other countries are also more than welcome. "I know this year he got 11 countries on his map posted. So he definitely has people that follow on from outside of the United States. And I am sure if there's a plate available in their country, I'm sure that they'd be more than happy to send it over to them," he said. "And I hope they do, I can just picture a smile on his face. He got two license plates on Saturday, two or three–I think there's three of them. And he posted a picture on his Facebook page and just the smile on his face says it all."
Marland plans to continue making a donation to the lemonade stand from afar until the next rally attends. Meanwhile, he hopes that by reaching out to Country Time Lemonade, Wyatt's secret ingredient, they can help him continue his annual fundraiser. "He stands out there 8 hours a day every day during a rally while out in the street, holding up signs, waving to the people, driving by. He has to pay for the lemonade all the time. So we're trying to reach out to them to see if they can maybe make some kind of donations to Wyatt or to what he's raising money for."
An address to send license plates can be found on the Wyatt's Lemonade Stand Facebook page.