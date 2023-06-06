RAPID CITY, S.D. - Going out with your friends in Rapid City isn't solely relegated to the weekends anymore. Many venues in the Rapid City area are offering Pub Trivia nights during the week. We found six trivia nights so that you can gather your friends, fund a pun-y team name, share some drinks and answer some obscure trivia questions.
Question: "Which state has the most tornadoes on average?"
Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”