RAPID CITY, S.D.– Before the curtain comes up on Thursday for the opening night of Central High School's production of Frozen: The Broadway Musical, elementary school students and teachers from the Rapid City area got to see it before anyone else. They spoke about their experience and more.
How were they able to put on a Broadway-type show?
Back in November of last year, the Central High School Drama Club found out they were the winners of a nation-wide contest to be the first to produce and perform the musical in its entirety. Students began rehearsing and preparing in February once they had finished with previous shows in the season.
Student reactions
Many of the students in attendance had not seen a musical before, and in some cases, not even been on a field trip until Thursday's performance. And as long-time fans of the music and story, they were excited to be in the audience and could even be heard singing along during parts of the show.
"It is really cool," a second grade student named Avery said. And when asked about her favorite song in the movie, she like many other students said "Let It Go."
Second graders Sawyer and Charlotte also were big fans of the show and could not stop taking about how amazing it was. "I love it," Saywer said. "I love, love it. I was like, pumped. I have been waiting my whole life for this," Charlotte added.
One of the biggest takeaways for students who have seen the original movie was its message of family along with the importance of family. And even in the stage show, the message was not lost on them. "That love is important." "Sister love," another student said. "And that family help you even when you are in tough times," a third grader named Ellie said. "And they will help you when you are in trouble," another third grader named Oakley added.
Teacher reactions
"It was just amazing. We are going to do a ton of writing about it for the next week probably," a teacher from Horace Mann Elementary School said. And as some of her students had never been on field trips before, she was excited to have had the opportunity to share the experience with them. Another teacher from Grand View Elementary, as excited as she was to also share the experience with her students, found a deeper meaning to it. "We are so grateful for the invitation from Central," she explained. "To expose these younger students to opportunities they are going to have when they get into high school."