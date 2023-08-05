STURGIS, S.D.– One visitor to the Sturgis Rally on Saturday proved that you are never too old for your first rally experience. Deloris Morgen is a 93 and a half year-old resident of Mahto, South Dakota. She decided to make the trip to the rally with her family, including her two daughters who live in Rapid City.
While strolling up and down main street she says that even with the rain, she enjoyed seeing the motorcycles and taking in the event along with all of the friendly people. "I am glad I got to. It is one of the things that in my lifetime, I did not think I ever would be able to do. But so far, so good," she said.
Morgen added that after Sturgis, she and her family are planning to visit Deadwood.