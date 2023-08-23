RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Humane Society of the Black Hills plays a vital role in caring for and rehoming thousands of animals each year, including cats. Some of these felines might have strayed from their homes and are waiting to reunite with their families, while others, unfortunately, are in need of loving forever homes.
At present, the Humane Society is housing 47 cats that are eagerly seeking their new families. Adopting a cat is a commitment that can bring companionship and joy for many years, often spanning a decade or more. While cat ownership might not suit everyone, for those who open their hearts and homes, the bond formed between them and their feline friends can be incredibly rewarding.
Explore the profiles of these available cats, each one offering the opportunity to build a lasting and enriching relationship that benefits both the feline and their human companion.
Cats available for adoption at the Humane Society
Abigail
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53792901 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 1 year 1 month 2 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Orange Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/20/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Abigail, an enchanting 1-year-old female cat with a beautiful orange coat. Abigail's charming presence and housetrained manners make her a lovely addition to any home. Her medium size allows her to be both cuddly and playful, striking the perfect balance for feline companionship. If you're searching for a warm and engaging cat to brighten your days, Abigail might just be the furry friend you've been waiting for.
Billie
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52819265 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 1 year 2 months 14 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Small Kids Intake Date: 6/5/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Billie, a one-year-old female cat with a sleek and shiny black coat. With her medium size and house-trained manners, she's a perfect fit for any cat-loving household. Billie has been spayed, ensuring she's ready to settle into her forever home. While she might prefer a home without small children, she's sure to be a wonderful companion for an adult or family looking for a feline friend. If you're seeking a charming and independent cat to share your life with, Billie might be the ideal match for you.
Bjorn
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53822950 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 3 months 12 days Gender: Male Size: Small Color: Orange/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/25/2023 Adoption Price: $150.00 Stage: Available
Meet Bjorn, an adorable 3-month-old male cat with a striking orange and white coat that's sure to capture your heart. Despite his small size, he's brimming with personality and charm. Bjorn is already housetrained and neutered, making him ready to embark on new adventures with his forever family. If you're searching for a furry friend to add a touch of playfulness to your home, Bjorn might be a great addition to your household.
Boxer
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53936689 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 2 months 5 days Gender: Male Size: Small Color: Black/Grey Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 8/11/2023 Adoption Price: $150.00 Stage: Available
Introducing Boxer, a spirited 2-month-old male kitten with a captivating black and grey coat. Despite his small size, Boxer has a big personality and is full of curiosity and playfulness. He's already been spayed/neutered, making him ready to embark on new adventures with his forever family. While his housetraining status is unknown, Boxer's youthful energy and inquisitive nature will surely add joy and excitement to your home. If you're looking for a kitten who's ready to explore and share his infectious enthusiasm, Boxer could be a great addition to your family.
Briar
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53685570 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 3 years 1 month 14 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Orange/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/5/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Briar, a captivating feline with a charming personality. At 3 years and 1 month old, Briar exudes confidence and charisma. His large size and vibrant orange and white coat make him a true standout among his furry friends. Briar is already neutered and housetrained, making him a convenient and loving addition to any home. Whether he's curling up for a cozy nap or playfully chasing after a feather toy, Briar's presence brings joy and warmth to any room. If you're searching for a companion with both character and charm, Briar might just be pick of the litter.
Brick
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53749805 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 3 years 1 month 8 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Grey/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/14/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Introducing Brick, a distinguished grey and white feline with an age of 3 years and 1 month. With his large size, he's a presence that can't be ignored, and his dignified demeanor only adds to his charm. Brick is a mature and housetrained cat who's more than ready to find his forever home. His sleek coat and handsome appearance are sure to catch your eye, and his friendly disposition will warm your heart. If you're seeking a seasoned companion who's both refined and affectionate, Brick might be the perfect match for your home.
Chester
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53894210 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 3 months 17 days Gender: Male Size: Small Color: Orange/Orange Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 8/4/2023 Adoption Price: $150.00 Stage: Available
Meet Chester, an adorable and lively 3-month-old male kitten with a vibrant orange coat that perfectly matches his playful personality. Chester may be small in size, but he's big on energy and enthusiasm. While he currently has a kitty cold (URI), don't let that dampen his spirits – it's a treatable condition and he'll come home with any necessary medications. Chester is already spayed/neutered and housetrained, ready to become a loving addition to your family. His lively antics and curious nature are sure to bring joy and laughter to your home. If you're looking for a spirited feline companion who's sure to brighten your days, Chester could be a match for you.
Claudia
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53954289 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 2 years 6 months 9 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Brown/Black Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 8/14/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Claudia, a delightful two-year-old female cat with a striking brown and black coat that exudes sophistication. With her medium size and well-mannered habits, she's the perfect feline companion for anyone seeking an elegant and charming addition to their home. Claudia's housetrained status makes her an easy fit into your daily routine. If you're looking for a cat that embodies both beauty and good behavior, Claudia could fit you perfectly.
Domino
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52529103 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 3 months 26 days Gender: Male Size: Small Color: Black/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 4/27/2023 Adoption Price: $150.00 Stage: Available
Meet Domino, a playful and adorable male kitten who's ready to steal your heart. With his striking black and white coat, he's as charming as his name suggests. At just 3 months and 26 days old, he's a bundle of energy and curiosity. Domino is already housetrained, which is quite impressive for a kitten his age. He loves to explore, pounce on toys, and engage in all sorts of kitten antics. His small size makes him perfect for cuddles and snuggles, and he's eager to build a strong bond with his future family. If you're looking for a little ball of fur to bring joy and laughter into your home, Domino is the one for you!
Dorrito
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 39296414 Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 5 years 1 month 20 days Gender: Male Size: XL (Extra Large) Color: Buff/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Small Kids Intake Date: 7/9/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Dorito, the pretty cool cat with a unique personality. When he first arrived at the shelter, he was extremely mad and wouldn't allow anyone to touch him, resorting to trying to bite. But times have changed, and now Dorito loves being pet and rubbing up against you. He's also a lap cat and enjoys climbing into your lap for affection. Due to his size (over twenty pounds), he's not a fan of being picked up as it's uncomfortable for him.
Dorito is not a fan of other cats, so he's looking for a home where he can be the only cat and have all the attention to himself. He's quite a large feline, so having him around is almost like having two cats in one! If you're in search of a big guy to be your best friend, Dorito might be the perfect match. Come meet him and discover the joy of having this affectionate and unique companion by your side!
Edna
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52605547 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix Age: 1 year 3 months 14 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Grey Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 5/8/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Edna, a charming and elegant female cat with a lustrous grey coat. At 1 year and 3 months old, she's reached a stage of maturity that's reflected in her composed and confident demeanor. Edna has a medium-sized build and an air of sophistication about her. She's already spayed and housetrained, which means she's well-prepared to settle into her new home with ease. Edna enjoys both quiet moments and interactive playtime, making her a well-rounded companion. Her stunning grey fur adds to her allure, and she's sure to turn heads wherever she goes. If you're seeking a feline friend who combines grace and playfulness, Edna might be the ideal addition to your household.
Felicia
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53952896 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 2 years 8 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Orange Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 8/14/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Felicia, enchanting two-year-old female cat with a vibrant orange coat. This feline beauty is not only visually striking but also housetrained, making her a convenient and charming addition to any home. Felicia's medium size is just right for cuddles and companionship. If you're looking for a delightful and well-mannered companion to brighten up your days, this cat might have you saying, "Hi, Felicia!"
Frank
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52149329 Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 5 years 5 months 25 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Orange/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 2/28/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
If you're looking for an affectionate and charming feline companion who still has a lot of love and playfulness to offer, Frank might be the perfect match for you. His unique personality and sweet nature could make him a wonderful addition to your family.
Gregory
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53801556
Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 2 years 1 month Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/21/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Gregory, a sophisticated 2-year-old male cat with a sleek black coat that exudes elegance. With his mature demeanor and housetrained habits, he's ready to settle into a loving forever home. Gregory's striking appearance and refined personality make him a standout companion for those who appreciate a touch of class. If you're seeking a feline friend with a timeless charm, Gregory might just be the perfect addition to your life.
Halo
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52166431 Species: Cat Breed: Manx/Domestic Shorthair Age: 1 year 5 months 19 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 3/2/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Halo is a big sweetheart who is ready to find her forever home! She was in two separate foster homes with her kittens the past few months. Give her a little bit of time to adjust to your house and she will be the perfect kitty. She's very quiet, loves pets and snuggles and is a very chill kitty. She does great with small kids, too!
Hausie
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53816089 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 1 year 28 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Buff Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/24/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Introducing Hausie, a delightful 1-year-old female cat with a warm buff-colored coat that radiates coziness. With her housetrained habits and medium size, she's the perfect blend of comfort and companionship. Hausie's sweet and gentle nature makes her an ideal addition to any loving home.
Inky
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52919562 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 1 year 6 months 14 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 6/19/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Introducing Inky, a stunning black feline beauty who's sure to leave an indelible mark on your heart. At just 1 year and 6 months old, Inky has already mastered the art of being the perfect companion. Her sleek black coat is as elegant as her demeanor, and her medium size is just right for snuggling up with you on the couch or keeping you company wherever you go. Inky is not only spayed and housetrained, but she's also a master of stealing affection with her gentle purrs and loving gestures. If you're looking for a sophisticated and affectionate feline friend, Inky is the one for you. She's ready to grace your home with her presence and make every day a little brighter.
Inky
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53690177 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 5 months 15 days Gender: Female Size: Small Color: Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Dogs No Small Kids Intake Date: 7/6/2023 Adoption Price: $150.00 Stage: Available
Introducing Inky, an enchanting black kitten with a petite and playful demeanor. At just 5 months and 15 days old, Inky is still discovering the world around her, and her small size only adds to her adorable charm. She's already spayed and housetrained, which means she's ready to bring her joyful energy to a loving forever home. Inky thrives in an environment without dogs or small kids, allowing her to enjoy her playtime and exploration to the fullest. With her sleek black coat and spirited personality, Inky is bound to win the hearts of those lucky enough to call her family. If you're looking for a little bundle of feline joy, Inky might be the perfect addition to your home.
Jasmine
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53945416 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 2 years 6 months 11 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: Black/Grey Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Special Needs: Yes No Dogs: Yes No Cats: Yes Intake Date: 8/12/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Jasmine, a striking 2-year-old female cat with a black and grey coat that exudes elegance. Despite her large size, Jasmine carries herself with grace and poise. She is housetrained and ready to find a forever home. Jasmine has special needs and would do best in a home without dogs or other cats. Her unique personality and beauty make her an ideal companion for someone who can provide the understanding and care she deserves. If you're looking for a gentle and refined feline friend, Jasmine could be the perfect match for your heart and home.
Jingles
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53980034 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix Age: 7 years 5 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black/White Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 8/17/2023 Adoption Price: $50.00 Stage: Available
Meet Jingles, a wise and wonderful seven-year-old female cat with a striking black and white coat that perfectly complements her graceful demeanor. Jingles is of medium size and has years of experience being a fantastic companion. She's already housetrained, which means she's ready to bring her well-mannered presence to your home without any fuss. With her endearing personality and seasoned charm, Jingles is sure to be a loving and loyal addition to your family. If you're seeking a feline friend who knows the ropes and will bring joy to your life, consider welcoming Jingles into your home.
Juliette
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 40297680 Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix Age: 5 years 2 months 15 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Brown/Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Small Kids Intake Date: 7/6/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
If you're looking for a mature and graceful feline companion, Juliette might just be the perfect addition to your family. With her unique coat and charming personality, she could bring joy and companionship to your life for many years to come.
Kiara
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53858449 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 3 years 22 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black/Orange Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/31/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Kiara, a 3-year-old female cat with a captivating black and orange coat. Kiara is currently dealing with a URI (upper respiratory infection), which is a common kitty cold. While it's contagious to other cats, it's completely treatable. If you decide to bring Kiara home, you'll receive all the necessary medication to help her get back to her healthy, vibrant self. Kiara is already spayed and housetrained, making her a great choice for a loving home that's ready to support her on her journey to recovery.
Lady Marmalade
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53964130 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 3 months 21 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: Orange/White Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 8/15/2023 Adoption Price: $150.00 Stage: Available
Introducing Lady Marmalade, a charming and playful three-month-old female cat with a striking orange and white coat that's as vibrant as her personality. With her large size and energetic spirit, she's ready to light up your home with her playful antics. Lady Marmalade is already housetrained, which means you can focus on enjoying her company and making precious memories together. If you're looking for a furry friend that brings energy, fun, and a dash of color to your life, Lady Marmalade might be your soul sister.
Leif
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53882320 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 5 years 19 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 8/3/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Leif, a distinguished 5-year-old black cat with a sleek and shiny coat. Leif's charming appearance is matched by his well-behaved nature. This mature feline gentleman is already neutered and housetrained, making him an ideal addition to any household. Leif's calm demeanor and gentle personality make him a wonderful companion for those seeking a furry friend who can provide both comfort and companionship. If you're looking for a cat who knows how to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, Leif might just be the cat for you.
Little Bit
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53862249 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 5 months 21 days Gender: Male Size: Medium Color: Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/31/2023 Adoption Price: $150.00 Stage: Available
Meet Little Bit, a 5-month-old male cat with a sleek black coat. Despite currently having an upper respiratory infection (URI), Little Bit doesn't let that dampen his spirit. He's contagious to other cats, but don't worry – his kitty cold is treatable, and he'll come with medication if needed. Beyond his temporary ailment, Little Bit is a bundle of energy and charm. With his playful nature and adorable appearance, he's bound to win your heart in no time. If you're looking for a furry friend who's ready to bounce back and bring joy to your life, consider giving Little Bit a loving home.
Lyle
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53853205 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 4 months 7 days Gender: Male Size: Small Color: Grey/Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/29/2023 Adoption Price: $150.00 Stage: Available
Introducing Lyle, a mischievous 4-month-old male kitten with a striking grey and black coat. Lyle is full of energy and playfulness, but he might be a bit too rambunctious for households with elderly or very young children. He's a small-sized bundle of excitement that's already housetrained and neutered. If you're prepared for the adventures that come with an energetic kitten, Lyle could be the ideal companion for you.
Magnus
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53792745 Species: Cat Breed: Siamese/Domestic Shorthair Age: 1 year 1 month 2 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: White/Apricot Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/20/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Magnus, an exceptional 1-year-old Siamese/Domestic Shorthair mix. With his striking white and apricot coat, he's sure to catch your eye. Magnus is already neutered and housetrained, showing his readiness to become a beloved member of your household. His distinctive appearance is matched by his charming personality, making him a delightful companion. If you're seeking a feline friend with both style and affection, Magnus might be the one you're looking for.
Magoo
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52880502 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 6 years 2 months 8 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Orange/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 6/13/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Magoo, a charming senior cat with a heart full of wisdom and love. At 6 years old, he's entered the prime of his feline life, and he's ready to bring his gentle and affectionate presence to a forever home. Magoo's large size is matched only by the size of his heart, which he's more than eager to share with a caring family. His striking orange and white coat adds to his magnetic charm. With his housetraining skills and sweet nature, Magoo is an easygoing companion who will fill your home with warmth and comfort. Don't miss the chance to welcome this delightful cat into your life, because adopting Magoo would be nothing short of "meow-nificent"!
Mickey
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52885304 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 3 years 2 months 8 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Grey/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 6/14/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Introducing Mickey, a dapper grey and white feline who's ready to add a touch of elegance to your life. With his large size and refined appearance, he's a true gentleman of the cat world. Mickey is not only spayed and neutered, but also housetrained, making him an ideal companion for anyone seeking a well-mannered and sophisticated cat. At 3 years old, he's entered the prime of his life and is eager to share his affectionate nature with a loving family. Mickey's presence will bring a sense of calm and tranquility to your home, as he gracefully moves about and captures your heart. Don't miss the opportunity to bring this suave and debonair feline into your life—Mickey is sure to make you smile with his undeniable charm!
Newman
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52836557 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 5 years 2 months 5 days Gender: Male Size: Medium Color: Orange/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 6/7/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Introducing Newman, a charming male cat with an eye-catching orange and white coat. At 5 years old, he's reached the perfect age to bring a mix of playfulness and maturity to your home. Newman is spayed and housetrained, making him an easy addition to any household. His medium size ensures that he's a comfortable companion for all kinds of living spaces. If you're looking for a feline friend who's ready to join your family, Newman might be the ideal match. With his warm and affectionate personality, he's sure to bring joy and companionship to your life.
Olaf
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53744114 Species: Cat Breed: Siamese/Mix Age: 2 years 16 days Gender: Male Size: Medium Color: Cream/Buff Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/13/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Olaf, a charismatic Siamese mix with a charming cream and buff coat. At 2 years and 16 days old, Olaf carries an air of maturity while still retaining his playful spirit. His medium size makes him a versatile companion, ready to adapt to various living situations. With his housetrained manners, Olaf is sure to integrate seamlessly into your home. Whether he's curling up in a cozy spot or exploring his surroundings, Olaf's Siamese charm is bound to capture your heart. If you're looking for a feline friend with a touch of elegance and a dash of playfulness, Olaf might be the perfect match for you.
Oreo
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53861966 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 6 months 21 days Gender: Male Size: Medium Color: Black/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/31/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Introducing Oreo, a 6-month-old male cat with a charming black and white coat. Oreo is a perfect blend of playfulness and calmness. He loves to engage with toys and have a good time, but he's also content just chilling out and enjoying some quality snuggle and petting time. His unique feature is a cute little dot on his face, adding a touch of distinction to his already adorable appearance. If you're seeking a companion who can bring both energy and tranquility to your home, Oreo might be the delightful addition you're looking for.
Ossie
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53682402 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 5 years 1 month 17 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Black/Grey Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/5/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Ossie, a mature and handsome feline with a touch of sophistication. At 5 years and 1 month old, Ossie brings a sense of calm and tranquility wherever he goes. His large size allows him to command attention, while his striking black and grey coat adds an air of mystery to his aura. Ossie is already neutered and housetrained, making him the perfect addition to your home. Whether he's lounging in a sunbeam or enjoying a cozy spot by your side, Ossie's presence is sure to bring comfort and warmth to your days. If you're seeking a dignified and affectionate companion, look no further than Ossie. He's ready to share his love and companionship with a forever family.
Quinn
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52536506 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 1 year 9 months 26 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Grey/Buff Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 4/28/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Quinn, a lovely and sophisticated female cat with a stunning grey and buff coat. At 1 year and 9 months old, she's reached a point of maturity that's reflected in her calm and composed demeanor. Quinn is a medium-sized cat with an air of elegance about her. She's already spayed and housetrained, which makes her transition into her new home even smoother. Quinn enjoys her quiet moments and can often be found gracefully lounging by the window, observing the world outside. Her gentle presence and graceful movements make her a joy to have around. If you're looking for a feline companion who exudes both charm and tranquility, Quinn might be the perfect addition to your family.
Ranger
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 50899512 Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 2 years 7 days Gender: Male Size: XL Color: Grey Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 8/18/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
If you're looking for a big, friendly feline companion with a sleek grey coat, Ranger might be the perfect match for you. With playful personality, he could make a wonderful addition to your household.
Riddle
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52343027 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 2 years 4 months 1 day Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Grey/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 3/30/2023 Adoption Price: $50.00 Stage: Available
In need of a skilled and independent feline companion for your barn or property? Look no further than Riddle, a two-year-old gal with a charmingly mysterious personality. After being brought to us in a live trap in March 2023, Riddle has since been in a loving foster home where she's been pampered and socialized. Though she may be shy at first, she has become pretty comfortable in the company of humans she trusts. She seems to appreciate their presence and is happy to share her space with them. As time goes on, Riddle might warm up to her caretakers, but she will always retain her independent spirit.
Rocky
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53953416 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Longhair/Mix Age: 1 year 2 months 8 days Gender: Male Size: Medium Color: Grey Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 8/14/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Rocky, a one-year-old male cat with a lustrous grey coat that adds a touch of elegance to his appearance. With his medium size and well-mannered habits, he's the perfect feline companion for anyone seeking a delightful and charming addition to their home. Rocky's housetrained and spayed/neutered status make him an easy fit into your daily routine. If you're looking for a cat that embodies both beauty and good behavior, Rocky can help you find the "Eye of the Tiger."
Rocky
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53879902 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 5 months 18 days Gender: Male Size: Medium Color: Grey/Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 8/2/2023 Adoption Price: $150.00 Stage: Available
Introducing Rocky, a lively 5-month-old male cat with a striking grey and black coat. This little guy is already neutered and housetrained, making him ready to join your household seamlessly. While he's still in the early stages of his young life, Rocky has a personality that shines. His playful antics and energetic nature are sure to keep you entertained. Whether he's chasing after toys or curling up for a cozy nap, Rocky is the purrfect companion for anyone looking to add a touch of feline charm to their home.
Roscoe Arbuckle
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52894687 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 2 months 13 days Gender: Male Size: Small Color: Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 6/15/2023 Adoption Price: $150.00 Stage: Available
Meet Roscoe Arbuckle, a tiny ball of fur with a big name and an even bigger personality! This two-month-old male kitten is ready to embark on a journey of cuddles, playtime, and endless affection. With his sleek black coat and adorable antics, Roscoe Arbuckle is sure to steal your heart from the moment you meet him. Despite his small size, he's already spayed and neutered, and his housetraining skills are well underway. Roscoe Arbuckle is the perfect addition to any home that's looking for a pint-sized bundle of joy to brighten their days. Don't let his age fool you—Roscoe Arbuckle is ready to bring a whole lot of love and fun into your life!
Ruth
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52801939 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 2 years 8 months 19 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 6/2/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Note: Ruth is currently sick with URI (upper respiratory infection), a treatable kitty cold. It's contagious to other cats. She will be sent home with medication if necessary.
Sam
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53775341 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 9 years 1 month 4 days Gender: Female Size: XL Color: Grey/White Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/18/2023 Adoption Price: $50.00 Stage: Available
Meet a senior beauty named Sam, who's 9 years and 1 month old. Despite her age, Sam is a distinguished lady with a heart full of love to share. Her extra-large size only adds to her charm, and her grey and white coat exudes elegance. Sam is already housetrained, making her transition into a new home smoother. If you're looking for a mature feline companion who knows the ropes of life and is ready to offer her affection and companionship, Sam might be the perfect addition to your family.
Samira
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52761840 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 1 year 2 months 14 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Brown/Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 5/28/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Samira, a one-year-old female cat who's a bundle of goofiness and fun. With her striking brown and black coat, she adds a touch of playfulness to any room she enters. Samira is of medium size and boasts a unique color pattern that sets her apart. She's already spayed and housetrained, which means she's ready to embark on new adventures with her forever family. Samira's playful antics and goofy nature are sure to bring smiles and laughter to your home. Whether she's chasing after toys or entertaining herself with her hilarious antics, Samira is guaranteed to keep you entertained.
Sammy
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52494952 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 6 years 4 months Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Grey Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 4/22/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Sammy, a six-year-old male cat with a heart of gold. Sammy is a true snuggle enthusiast, always seeking out affection and companionship. He's known for his expert head booping skills and the way he kneads to create his own cozy comfort zone. When he's overjoyed to see his human friends, he doesn't hesitate to show it with his playful and silly antics. Sammy is a bit of a goofball, and while he may occasionally give a gentle nip when he's feeling overstimulated, it's all in good fun. This lovable and charming feline is ready to find his forever home where he can bring warmth and joy with his affectionate personality.
Starbursts
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53896409 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 1 year 17 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Buff Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 8/5/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Starbursts, a 1-year-old male cat with a striking buff-colored coat that radiates warmth and charm. Starbursts is a large-sized feline companion who's already spayed/neutered and housetrained. With his friendly disposition and inviting presence, he's ready to find his forever home. His unique name reflects his vibrant personality – a burst of energy and affection that's sure to brighten up your days. If you're looking for a delightful and charismatic feline companion, consider welcoming Starbursts into your life.
Tigyriss
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53991037 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 3 years 3 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: Black/Brown Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 8/19/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Tigryss, a majestic three-year-old female cat with a captivating black and brown coat that exudes a sense of mystery and allure. Tigryss is a large-sized cat who embodies elegance and confidence in every step she takes. She's already housetrained, which means she's ready to join your household and showcase her impeccable manners. With her unique coloring and graceful presence, Tigryss is sure to make a statement wherever she goes. If you're looking for a feline companion who embodies both beauty and grace, Tigryss might be the perfect addition to your family.
Trina
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 53948588 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 4 months 9 days Gender: Female Size: Small Color: Brown/Black Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 8/13/2023 Adoption Price: $150.00 Stage: Available
Introducing Trina, a delightful 4-month-old female cat with a charming brown and black coat. Trina is already housetrained, which makes her transition to her forever home even smoother. Her small size adds to her adorability, making her a perfect cuddle buddy for cozy nights in. With her playful nature and sweet demeanor, Trina is sure to bring joy and companionship to any household. If you're ready to welcome a furry friend into your life, Trina might be right for you.
Zya
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Animal ID: 52864421 Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age: 1 year 4 months 27 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Grey/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 6/11/2023 Adoption Price: $100.00 Stage: Available
Meet Zya, a delightful female cat with a striking grey and white coat. At 1 year and 4 months old, she's reached a perfect balance of youthful energy and mature charm. Zya is spayed, housetrained, and ready to find her forever home. Her medium size makes her a versatile companion for various living situations. With her endearing personality and captivating appearance, she's sure to capture your heart from the moment you meet her.