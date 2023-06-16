RAPID CITY, S.D. - Summer getaways are a great way to spend a weekend. The biggest question is usually, "Where do I go?"
We at NewsCenter1 wanted to do some of the work for you. We found a great way to spend a weekend in Minneapolis on a budget. We calculated the expenses based on two adults traveling but things can be easily adjusted depending on how many people you bring along.
*Transportation is assumed to be public transportation. The Minneapolis metro charges $2 per person to ride the light rail (train) for a period of 2.5 hours. It would be safe to assume you will need at least two purchases per day per person for a total cost of $16 per person.
