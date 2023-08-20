RAPID CITY, S.D. - Watching your child become an adult is something all parents look forward to. However, sometimes it's hard to let them leave the nest. College can be a fun but stressful time for new students, so how can parents keep healthy communication with their kids in college?
While parents want what's best for their children, sometimes constantly reaching out can actually cause the student to have some stress and anxiety.
Duane Kavanaugh is the Director of Counseling at South Dakota Mines, and he says the best thing to do as a parent is to reach out with support and not confusion.
"For a lot of times in today's society, this might be the first time a student has been on their own or away from home,” said Kavanaugh, “So, giving them a lot of moral support, letting them know that they can do it, checking in without necessarily asking lots of questions. Just how are you doing? Anything you need, that kind of thing."
Kavanaugh wants to remind parents that getting a college degree is a process not an event. Have patience because sometimes it will take a student longer than 4 years to complete their degree. For students, he recommends keeping in constant contact however you feel comfortable with your parents.
"It is important to keep in contact with your parents. You know, they have supported you and taken care of you all if not most of your life. Keeping them up to date on how you're doing, in your personal life and social life, you don't have to go into detail, but at least give them an idea that you're still okay and that you are surviving in college" Kavanaugh says.
This could be a difficult transition for some, students and parents alike. Kavanaugh recommends being aware of the resources available at college campuses and using them to benefit not strain. "All students are different. All parents’ relationships are different. But using the resources available on campus can also be helpful” he notes.
Check out these photos from South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State move-in days, below.