McDonald's is joining in the celebration of National French Fry Day, which falls on July 13th each year. As a gesture of appreciation to its customers, McDonald's is offering a deal on this special occasion: free fries. To take advantage of this offer, patrons need to utilize the McDonald's mobile app. Here's a guide on how to get free fries on National French Fry Day:
Step 1: Download the McDonald's App Smartphone users can head to their respective app stores (Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for iOS devices) and search for the official McDonald's app. Download and install the app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Create an Account Once the app is installed, open it and follow the prompts to create a new account. If you already have an account, sign in using your existing credentials.
Step 3: Browse Offers After logging in, navigate to the "Offers" section within the app. Here, you will find ongoing promotions and exclusive deals available at McDonald's.
Step 4: Locate the Free Fries Promotion On National French Fry Day, McDonald's will feature a special promotion for free fries. Look for this offer within the "Offers" section or the app's home screen. It may be prominently displayed or listed under a separate category dedicated to National French Fry Day.
Step 5: Redeem the Offer Once you have found the free fries promotion, tap on it to view the details. Take note of any specific instructions or limitations mentioned in the offer description.
Step 6: Place Your Order With the offer details in hand, visit your nearest McDonald's restaurant and place your order at the counter or drive-thru. Ensure that you comply with any requirements mentioned in the offer, such as ordering a specific menu item or showing a barcode at the time of purchase.
Step 7: Enjoy Your Free Fries! Enjoy this treat while celebrating National French Fry Day!
Please note that offers may vary by location, and availability is subject to change. It is recommended to check the app for any updates or modifications to the promotion before visiting a McDonald's restaurant.
Remember, this offer is exclusively available through the McDonald's app and only valid on National French Fry Day.