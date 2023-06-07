CUSTER, S.D. - It was a normal day for Shannon Dickey and her family at their property southwest of Custer, S.D. On a routine hike Shannon, her son and her grandson came across a slithering surprise. A huge bullsnake was taking in some sun on the path ahead of them. The real surprise came for the family when the bullsnake started climbing up the tree. The young men with Shannon tossed some small stones at the snake as it moved up the tree which she quickly put a stop to.

"I had 2 young boys with me, [who] were also initially terrified, and their first reaction was to toss small stones at it," Dickey said in the Facebook post. "I knew it was not posing a threat and told them to stop. (You can clearly hear me in the video.)"

The boys stopped tossing stones and the whole family admired the snake as it basked in the tree. We aren't able to tell how long the snake is from the video, but it certainly appears larger than average. Check out Shannon's videos below.

"You're telling me that I have to look up now?!"

See the original post here.

