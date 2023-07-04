RAPID CITY, S.D.– Started last year as a way to bring some positive change to the area, Community engagement Officer for the Rapid City Police Department Tyler Read says that the Rapid City community has adopted the summer bake sale as it continues to grow "It is not the easiest place to live but we are proud of being from the north side. There is a lot of resiliency here, so we can accept the fact that we are in the hood and we are doing awesome things," he said. "Every Sunday we try and change the atmosphere here into one where we are making some good summer memories for these kids. not all of them get to go to summer camp. some of them get left behind and that is what we are here for– to make sure that they are doing good, that they are having good summer memories, and that these families can build those together with them."
If you missed the recent bake sale from SUnday, more dates can be found on their Facebook page. Check out these photos from the most recent bake sale.