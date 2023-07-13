RAPID CITY, S.D. - The 37th annual Hills Alive, a free summer music festival, will be held July 15 - 16 in Memorial Park, Rapid City. It will feature today's top Christian artists from all over the country.

A family-friendly event that includes various activities for the entire family to enjoy. Kids will have their chance to have their face painted, draw in the kids area, and a "bouncy village" for them to jump to their hearts desire. Adults, other than enjoying the music, can check out the food vendors who will provide good grub, retail vendors that will be selling merchandise for the festival, and local organizations to talk to concert-goers.

Numerous of artists will be performing this weekend. Zach Williams, For King & Country, Rhett Walker, Blessing Offor, and many more will be there. Joel Smallbone, one of the performers in For King & Country got to sit done with NewsCenter1's news-reporter/meteorologist Anna Hamelin. He stated that "It's one of the rare festivals that I have deep ties to." he expressed his excitement over the weekend during the interview. To see the rest of Anna's interview, click the link below.

The music festival will start around noon and go to 10 p.m. both days. The organizers estimate about 15,000 - 25,000 people will join them this weekend. Sam Cook, the festival director for Hills Alive, says that this event is not only for those in Christianity but everyone that just wants to have a good time. He encourages folks to bring plenty of water, sunscreen, blankets to sit on, and chairs for an enjoyable time.

This event is 100% sponsored by individuals and local businesses. Cook, wishes to thank all those who have help this year. He has a group of volunteers on July 13 and July 14 that will set up the stage and production to ensure a fun weekend for everyone to enjoy.

For more information on the event head to hillsalive.com