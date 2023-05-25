STURGIS, S.D. - From heavy rock to mellow tunes, all are welcome to compete in this brand-new multi-genre Battle of the Bands. All ages will compete for prizes and the honor of being called "Battle of the Bands Champion".
Check out all of the amazing prizes for the winning bands:
- MAJOR CASH
- PROFESSIONAL STUDIO TIME at Cottonwood Studios located in downtown Rapid City
- MERCH PACKAGE with Ink & Lasers print company based in Spearfish, for your band tee, sticker, and other merch needs
- HOTEL STAY for your next gig in the Black Hills
- PROFESSIONAL PHOTO SHOOT for your band with White Canvas Art Co.
- ON-AIR INTERVIEW & RADIO PLAY TIME with HomeSlice Media Group
- GIG AT STURGIS VENUE OF CHOICE with participating Sturgis sponsors
The Legendary Sturgis Battle of the Bands will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point, in Downtown Sturgis.
For more details check out sturgisareachamber.com