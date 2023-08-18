DEADWOOD, S.D. - The South Dakota Festival of Books is the state's premier literary event, bringing together the best regional and national writers with readers for conversations, presentations, panel discussions, book signings, and special events.
The festival also offers workshops and craft talks for aspiring writers, providing them with unique support to craft and share their stories. Whether you're a seasoned reader or a budding writer, the South Dakota Festival of Books is a must-attend event for anyone who loves literature.
The South Dakota Festival of Books kicks off September 22 and goes to the 24. The 2023 presenters and exhibitors have been announced and can be viewed here along with all the information about the event.