It is increasingly easy to find ways to spend money these days, even more so when you factor in a family.
When you want to get out of the house, where do you go that won't break the bank? We have created a list of five local places that you can take your family for under $100. We are basing our prices on two adults and three children. You may need to adjust prices accordingly to fit your family.
5 family outings that won't break the bank
The Historic Elks Theater The Elks Theater in downtown Rapid City has been a part of the city for 112 years. Through many different purposes, owners, renovations and hardships the building has been a landmark in the community for over a century. The Elks also features the largest screen in South Dakota.
Cost for two adults and three children: $26 Adult: $7
Children ages 3-12: $4
Evans Plunge A naturally warmed mineral spring feeds the waters at this local staple. Evans Plunge offers fun for the whole family. Created in 1890, the Plunge has looked very different over the years. Once billed as a cure for many illnesses, now the only thing it is viewed to cure is boredom.
Cost for two adults and three children: $58 Adult: $14
Children ages 3-13: $10
Bear Country USA While wild bear sightings in the Black Hills are not common, there is one place that you can go to guarantee seeing a bear. Bear Country USA has been open since 1972. While you won't be able to pet the animals like you can at
Old MacDonald's Farm down the road, it is likely the closest you can safely get with many of the animals.
Cost of two adults and three children: $75 Adults: $20
Children ages 5-12: $15
Maximum price per vehicle: $75
Putz N Glow Mini Golf A little competition can bring a family together. At Putz N Glow you will get to put to the test who the best putter in the family is. Play through 18 holes spanning over 8,000 square feet all while under black lights. With glowing obstacles and added optional challenges for each hole, no experience will ever be quite the same.
Cost for two adults and three children: $51.75 Adults: $10.95
Children ages 5-11: $9.95
Storybook Island For over 60 years, Storybook Island has captured the imaginations of children and parents alike. It may be impossible to step into your favorite storybooks but this can get pretty close. The sprawling park offers a great mix of museum and playground.
Cost for two adults and three children: Free
