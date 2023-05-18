As we draw closer to days spent in the summer sun, you might find yourself looking for a quick getaway.
The area around Rapid City boasts many attractions that are within easy driving distance. We have searched the area and found 10 unique day trips that you can take for a day of fun.
Day Trips Collection
Devil's Tower
May 16, 2023
Devil's Tower National Monument is located northwest of Sundance, Wyoming and a prominent geographical feature. A one day pass for a vehicle will cost $25 and can be used for up to a week. Surrounding the monument are many hiking and biking trails. One way travel time: 1 hour and 40 minutes.
Minuteman Missile National Historic Site
19 hrs ago
The Minuteman Missile National Historic Site is the only missile silo in South Dakota that Congress made a National Historical Site. A self-guided tour of the facility can be taken for free or a party of up to six can take a ranger guided tour for $12 per adult (17 years old and up) and $8 per youth (6-16 years old).
One way travel time: 1 hour and 6 minutes
Tour the Badlands
May 16, 2023
Badlands National Park is located near Wall, S.D. just south of Interstate 90. The 244,000 acre park offers varied activities that can appeal to many interests. Personal vehicle passes are issued at $30. One way travel time: 55 minutes.
SD Air and Space Museum
May 16, 2023
The South Dakota Air and Space Museum is located just outside of Ellsworth Air Force Base. The museum houses the history of aircraft that resided at Ellsworth through the years. The interior galleries of the museum are closed in January and February, but the exterior galleries are open for visitors year round. There is no admission fee for the museum.
One way travel time: 15 minutes
Moccasin Springs Hot Springs
19 hrs ago
Hot Springs, S.D. is aptly named. Moccasin Springs Natural Mineral Spa is located south of Rapid City on Highway 79. Boasting a variety of therapeutic options, its biggest claim to fame are the three-hour soak passes that can be purchased for $27. Six outdoor pools are available ranging from 80 degrees up to 105 degrees. One way travel time: 58 minutes
Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center
May 16, 2023
The Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center is dedicated to Mari Sandoz, a novelist and historian who grew up in Nebraska. Located in Chadron, N.E., the Heritage Center is home to exhibits of Sandoz's life and work, paleontology of the area, wildflowers of Nebraska and many more. Admission to the museum is free and guided tours are available for reservation. One way travel time: 1 hour and 35 minutes
Vore Buffalo Jump
19 hrs ago
Vore Buffalo Jump is located directly north of -I90, 3.5 miles east of Beulah, W.Y. The historic site was used by Native Americans in hunting buffalo. After being discovered in the 1970's, only about 10 percent of the site has been excavated. Staff is available at the site from June to Labor Day. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for children 7-12. One way travel time: 59 minutes
The Mammoth Site
May 16, 2023
The Mammoth Site, located in Hot Springs, S.D., is an active archaeological dig site where over 60 mammoths have been discovered. Watch the live progress of the digs and view some of the fossils found at the site. Admission is $14 for adults (13-59 years old), $12 for seniors (60+ years old), $11 for children (ages 4-12). One way travel time: 56 minutes
Frontier Auto Museum
19 hrs ago
The Frontier Auto Museum is run by the Wandler family in Gillette W.Y. A passion for restoring cars and other car related items started in 1966 but the museum did not open until 2016. The museum boasts a massive array of automotive memorabilia as well as other eclectic items. Admission is $12 per adult with children 12 and under free. One way travel time: 2 hours
Oregon Trail Ruts
May 16, 2023
The Oregon Trail Ruts State Historic Site is located about three miles south of Guernsey W.Y. Deep tracks were worn into the stone where wagons were forced to cross due to the geography of the area cutting deep ruts into the rock face. There are no entry fees to visit the site.
One way travel time: 3 hours