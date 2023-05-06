Hippie Rockstar Boutique Wine and Beer Bar in Hill City has just about everything. From beer to wine tastings, clothing and jewelry, you never know what you might find.
Owner Shawn Burkett says the boutique is “a fun place to gather and hang out.”
“Opening a boutique was something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Shawn. “I worked a lot of years in one particular industry and for corporate America, and I always wanted to have more, I guess I’ve always been an entrepreneur at heart, and I always wanted to have my own business. And it takes a lot to be able to not only get to that point to open your own business, but to have the courage to be able to feel like you can do that. I get a lot of feedback from people saying this is just really cool. There’s so much to see and has a really warm feeling to it. And I just wanted to have a lot of things for everyone to enjoy and something for everyone to enjoy.”
The wine and beer bar was a fun extra feature that came with Shawn opening the boutique. It was also something that would give customers the opportunity to hang out a little bit longer if they’re not just there to shop.
“Usually the longer they hang out, the more they shop so it worked out really well,” Shawn said.
Hippie Rockstar Boutique Wine and Beer Bar has local beer on tap, as well as domestic beer and wine.
“We do signature wine cocktails, and in the spring and summer, we have our signature wine slushies that are super popular,” Shawn added.
They also do tastings and flights.
Boutique
Hippie Rockstar Boutique Wine and Beer Bar is a full boutique, so it has clothes, vintage items, handbags, shoes and jewelry.
Shawn even makes some of the items like the leather handbags and some of the jewelry. She says it’s something she has done for a long time.
Events
The boutique features a variety of events like:
- Block Parties
- Live Music and Bands
- Trivia Nights
- Bunco Night
- Paint and Sips
Hippie Rockstar Boutique Wine and Beer Bar is on the far end of Main Street in Hill City, just diagonal from Alpine Inn.
