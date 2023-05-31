South Dakota’s bicycle tour RASDak (Ride Across South Dakota) is celebrating its 10th year tour by giving bicyclists from 23 states and Canada the opportunity to pedal “Full Circle” June 4 through June 9. The circular route will take riders on a loop through the Black Hills. The six day tour starts in Spearfish on June 3 and ends in Spearfish on June 9. The riders will make overnight stops in Newcastle, WY, June 4; Hot Springs, June 5; Custer, June 6; Rapid City, June 7; and Sturgis, June 8.
RASDak is more than a bicycle ride. RASDak is run 100% by volunteers. All proceeds raised by RASDak benefit local community needs. In 2023, RASDak donated a Huckwagon bike trailer to The Club for Boys in Rapid City for use in transporting bikes for the boys. The Huckwagon bike trailer will be presented to the Club for Boys in Rapid City on Wednesday, June 7, at 4:45 pm. RASDak also donated a Saris Bike Service Station to the city of Sturgis. It is located at the Harley Davidson Rally Point. Finally, RASDak has donated four $750 scholarships to four outstanding graduating seniors in its host towns of Spearfish, Newcastle, Hot Springs and Custer.
RASDak also contributes to local economies. Over 300 riders and support crew camp at schools and community centers located in the host towns. Food and snack stops are provided by local South Dakota groups as fundraisers for the communities as well as provided by local restaurants, grocery stores and C-Stores. Daily route maps and general information are available on RASDak.com.