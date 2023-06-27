Noem in ad campaign
Screenshot from South Dakota's "Freedom Works Here" advertising campaign

Governor Noem's national workforce recruitment campaign, known as "Freedom Works Here," has surpassed initial expectations. Within five days of its launch, over 1,300 applications have been submitted by individuals seeking career opportunities in South Dakota.

Governor Noem emphasized the significance of a state having a strong workforce. “The state that has the workers will be the state that wins,” said Governor Noem. “It is my responsibility as Governor to make sure that South Dakota will continue to grow and thrive for our kids and grandkids. The results of this workforce recruitment campaign after just five days shows that folks all over America see that what we’re doing here in South Dakota is working – and they want to be a part of it.”

The states with the highest number of inquiries are California, Texas, and Florida, with applications also being received from within South Dakota itself. The "Freedom Works Here" campaign is designed to benefit both lifelong South Dakotans and new residents.

Marcia Hultman, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR), remarked, “We've never had a recruitment marketing effort that has captured this many people in this way for the entirety of the marketing campaign – let alone in less than seven days.” 

Businesses like Terex have experienced the advantages of our flourishing economy, but they still face a shortage of essential workers. The more than 1,300 individuals who have shown interest in joining the South Dakota workforce will provide solutions for these businesses.

“Since the 1970s, thousands of families have built a solid future with Terex Utilities and our direct suppliers in Eastern South Dakota by manufacturing equipment that enables the utility industry to supply safe, reliable electricity to our country. In the past five years, Terex has invested significantly to more than double the size of our manufacturing capacity in Watertown. South Dakota has much to offer, and Terex is proud to be one of the state’s leading manufacturing employers. Terex Utilities supports the Freedom Works Here initiative and commends Governor Noem for championing residency and employment in our state,” said Eric Kluver, Terex Utilities Vice President and General Manager.

South Dakota has experienced consistent growth in recent years, boasting the lowest unemployment rate in American history at 1.9%. However, there are still 25,000 open job positions in the state. South Dakota businesses are in need of workers, which led Governor Noem to launch the Freedom Works Here campaign.

“The next step is to get these folks plugged into our workforce and our communities here in South Dakota,” said Chris Schilken, the Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “We need businesses to work with us so that we can make sure all of our open jobs are listed.” 

Related: 