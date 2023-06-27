Governor Noem's national workforce recruitment campaign, known as "Freedom Works Here," has surpassed initial expectations. Within five days of its launch, over 1,300 applications have been submitted by individuals seeking career opportunities in South Dakota.
Governor Noem emphasized the significance of a state having a strong workforce. “The state that has the workers will be the state that wins,” said Governor Noem. “It is my responsibility as Governor to make sure that South Dakota will continue to grow and thrive for our kids and grandkids. The results of this workforce recruitment campaign after just five days shows that folks all over America see that what we’re doing here in South Dakota is working – and they want to be a part of it.”
The states with the highest number of inquiries are California, Texas, and Florida, with applications also being received from within South Dakota itself. The "Freedom Works Here" campaign is designed to benefit both lifelong South Dakotans and new residents.
Marcia Hultman, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR), remarked, “We've never had a recruitment marketing effort that has captured this many people in this way for the entirety of the marketing campaign – let alone in less than seven days.”
Businesses like Terex have experienced the advantages of our flourishing economy, but they still face a shortage of essential workers. The more than 1,300 individuals who have shown interest in joining the South Dakota workforce will provide solutions for these businesses.
“Since the 1970s, thousands of families have built a solid future with Terex Utilities and our direct suppliers in Eastern South Dakota by manufacturing equipment that enables the utility industry to supply safe, reliable electricity to our country. In the past five years, Terex has invested significantly to more than double the size of our manufacturing capacity in Watertown. South Dakota has much to offer, and Terex is proud to be one of the state’s leading manufacturing employers. Terex Utilities supports the Freedom Works Here initiative and commends Governor Noem for championing residency and employment in our state,” said Eric Kluver, Terex Utilities Vice President and General Manager.
South Dakota has experienced consistent growth in recent years, boasting the lowest unemployment rate in American history at 1.9%. However, there are still 25,000 open job positions in the state. South Dakota businesses are in need of workers, which led Governor Noem to launch the Freedom Works Here campaign.
“The next step is to get these folks plugged into our workforce and our communities here in South Dakota,” said Chris Schilken, the Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “We need businesses to work with us so that we can make sure all of our open jobs are listed.”
These are the highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor's degree
Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor's degree
Updated
May 1, 2023
While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Rapid City, SD using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Rapid City, SD.
Canva
#1. Chief executives
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $259,280
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,020
- Employment: 200,480
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#2. Financial managers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $151,570
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,460
- Employment: 681,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
Canva
#3. Architectural and engineering managers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $147,920
- #120 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $158,970
- Employment: 187,100
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
Pixabay
#4. Computer network architects
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $145,810
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $120,650
- Employment: 168,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
--- Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
IBM Research // Flickr
#5. Sales managers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $136,070
- #78 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,390
- Employment: 453,800
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)
Canva
#6. Personal financial advisors
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $130,050
- #61 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,960
- Employment: 263,030
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#7. General and operations managers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $126,740
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 540
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,250
- Employment: 2,984,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
Pixabay
#8. Electronics engineers, except computer
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $123,020
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,490
- Employment: 107,170
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
--- Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#9. Environmental engineers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $122,710
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $100,220
- Employment: 42,660
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
--- Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
Canva
#10. Medical and health services managers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $109,870
- #221 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,840
- Employment: 436,770
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Information security analysts
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $105,470
- #54 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $113,270
- Employment: 157,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
EU2017EE // Flickr
#12. Human resources managers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $104,560
- #324 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $136,590
- Employment: 166,530
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#13. Construction managers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $102,710
- #150 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,210
- Employment: 284,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
--- Napa, CA ($145,430)
USACE NY // Flickr
#14. Software developers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $98,500
- #239 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $120,990
- Employment: 1,364,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#15. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $97,580
- #125 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $102,750
- Employment: 266,160
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
--- Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock
#16. Electrical engineers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $95,100
- #254 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $107,890
- Employment: 186,020
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
Canva
#17. Industrial production managers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $94,620
- #446 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $117,780
- Employment: 192,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#18. Industrial engineers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $87,710
- #238 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,200
- Employment: 293,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
--- Midland, TX ($129,440)
--- Billings, MT ($126,170)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Mechanical engineers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $85,830
- #252 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $97,000
- Employment: 278,240
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
Canva
#20. Management analysts
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $84,510
- #288 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410
National
- Annual mean salary: $100,530
- Employment: 768,450
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Dothan, AL ($135,020)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#21. Civil engineers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $84,040
- #325 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,490
- Employment: 304,310
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
Canva
#22. Architects, except landscape and naval
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $82,990
- #142 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,900
- Employment: 100,400
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
--- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#23. Computer systems analysts
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $81,780
- #333 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $102,210
- Employment: 505,150
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
--- Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
Canva
#24. Occupational health and safety specialists
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $80,890
- #111 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $78,740
- Employment: 106,340
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock
#25. Social and community service managers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $80,440
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $76,790
- Employment: 156,400
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
--- Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#26. Loan officers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $73,800
- #250 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $80,570
- Employment: 340,170
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
--- Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
--- Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
comzeal images // Shutterstock
#27. Network and computer systems administrators
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $72,170
- #388 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,250
- Employment: 316,760
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock
#28. Dietitians and nutritionists
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $71,210
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $65,620
- Employment: 66,690
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,490)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($97,270)
Canva
#29. Accountants and auditors
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $70,950
- #299 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 810
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,980
- Employment: 1,318,550
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#30. Compliance officers
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $69,990
- #183 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $75,810
- Employment: 334,340
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
ernestoeslava // Pixabay
#31. Credit analysts
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $68,940
- #151 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $88,030
- Employment: 68,770
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
--- Danbury, CT ($121,560)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
Flamingo Images // Shutterstock
#32. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $67,300
- #210 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,240
- Employment: 76,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
Patrizio Martorana // Shutterstock
#33. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $66,180
- #229 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $93,260
- Employment: 426,870
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)
--- Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#34. Registered nurses
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $63,390
- #452 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,450
National
- Annual mean salary: $82,750
- Employment: 3,047,530
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#35. Cost estimators
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $62,280
- #371 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,740
- Employment: 208,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
Mongta Studio // Shutterstock
#36. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $61,680
- #182 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,810
- Employment: 87,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#37. Conservation scientists
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $61,060
- #140 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,230
- Employment: 22,550
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)
--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)
RichardMcCoy // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Human resources specialists
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $60,170
- #306 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,720
- Employment: 740,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
Rido // Shutterstock
#39. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $59,810
- #319 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $76,080
- Employment: 727,540
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#40. Public relations specialists
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $59,780
- #236 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,250
- Employment: 242,710
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,920)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($102,720)
--- Midland, MI ($90,820)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#41. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $58,230
- #170 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $63,130
- Employment: 105,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)
--- Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)
industryviews // Shutterstock
#42. Zoologists and wildlife biologists
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $57,410
- #106 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,300
- Employment: 15,930
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock
#43. Training and development specialists
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $54,940
- #380 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,620
- Employment: 336,030
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Dothan, AL ($111,580)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
--- Decatur, AL ($94,650)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#44. Foresters
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $54,630
- #75 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,710
- Employment: 9,500
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,820)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($96,220)
--- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,320)
Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock
#45. Special education teachers, secondary school
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $52,260
- #342 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,100
- Employment: 145,690
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)
Photographee.eu // Shutterstock
#46. Special education teachers, middle school
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $50,630
- #282 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,860
- Employment: 79,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)
--- Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)
Canva
#47. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $48,820
- #472 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 440
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,530
- Employment: 1,020,240
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)
--- Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)
B Brown // Shutterstock
#48. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $48,720
- #393 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,090
- Employment: 187,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salinas, CA ($102,210)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)
--- Chico, CA ($88,430)
DGLimages // Shutterstock
#49. Kindergarten teachers, except special education
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $48,450
- #343 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $64,490
- Employment: 120,730
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)
--- Kingston, NY ($92,160)
--- Salinas, CA ($90,490)
Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock
#50. Librarians and media collections specialists
Updated
May 1, 2023
Rapid City, SD
- Annual mean salary: $47,950
- #406 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $64,180
- Employment: 127,790
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock