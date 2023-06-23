RAPID CITY, S.D.– Friday is Bring Your Dog to Work Day, but Arrowhead in Rapid City has one four-legged companion who is much more than a cute companion. When geese and birds begin to encroach on the golf course at Arrowhead, Golf Course Superintendent Chris Barnes has a unique solution to keep the birds at bay. He brings in his four-and-a-half-year-old Border Collie, named Goose. "She is here pretty much every day that I am here," Barnes said. " She is a working crewmember."
As her name implies, Goose's main priority on the grounds is controlling the geese in the area that hang around the course. "It entails her herding the geese and then pestering them to leave," he said. "To not hang out here and make a mess of the golf course."
From speeding across the course to swimming across the ponds, Goose takes her job seriously as she listens to commands. According to Barnes, he purchased Goose from a company that specializes in raising dogs meant to keep wildlife at bay on golf courses. "They train them and they bring them out to your course," he said. "So I just figured we could give it a try, and it has been pretty good so far."
As for Barnes in particular, he says that having a dog like Goose on the course has multiple benefits, including monitoring wildlife. "Members love to watch her run, and it is a good life for a dog, too. Who would not love to be out here running around all day when that is what you love to do?"