DEADWOOD, S.D. - Outlaw Square in Deadwood begins its preparations for summer on May 1, making the last day to use their ice rink Sunday, April 30.
Taking down the ice rink:
The process of taking down Outlaw Square's ice rink will begin on May 1. Until then, it is $5 for skating and $5 for ice bumper cars through 8 p.m. April 30.
"We have the city staff that comes in and gives us great support and taking down the rink. Once the rink gets down, we'll get ready for summertime. We'll get everything prepped up and get the turf all fluffed up because you'll see the turf underneath there, and we'll get ready for a fun summer that's going to take place here at Outlaw Square." Said Bobby Rock, director of Outlaw Square.
According to Rock, the rink was successful this past winter and will be missed but they're ready for summer.
"The rink has been really good. It's a different type of substance to skate on. It's like a cutting board, but we have sharp skates. You can have a great time. And then, of course, the ice bumper cars have been a big hit for everybody that comes out and tries those. They have a blast. It's like four boats on water, you know, bumper boats on water, only we do it on the ice. So we have a great time with that." Rock adds, "The rink has been great. It reminded us of the first year we opened up. We had so much snow that we had to shovel this year, plow out of that rink, because when it gets in there, it's got no place to go except up. I've had 25 to 30 inches of snow out there that we've had to get off this year, but we're ready for summer."
Plans for summer activities:
Outlaw Square will begin its summer activities on Memorial Day weekend, filling almost every night of the season.
"Once we start after Memorial Day weekend, we get into our weekly programming. Every night there's something going on here at the square. Monday night is our movie night. We have 12 different movies scheduled starting at 7 p.m. They're free. Tuesday night at 3 p.m. is our Deadwood History Day. It's an interactive day with Deadwood History, where we do a lot of different activities with families that Deadwood History comes out and puts on. That's at 3 p.m. and then at 6:00 p.m., the gunfight takes place here. The reenactment takes place, and then we'll have different programs going on Tuesday evening. Wednesday night is our summer concert series. We've got free concerts going on. It starts in June. That first Wednesday in June is with Rowan Grace. She opens up the show, which is going to be a lot of fun on that first Wednesday in June right here at Outlaw Square. And then Thursday night is our family fun night. We have games out on the turf. People come out and participate all night long until about 8 p.m. and then the weekends... We have different weekend events, schedules going on, different events planned throughout the year." Said Rock.
Visit Outlaw Square's website to view the list of upcoming events.
Special announcement:
Outlaw Square kicks off Memorial Day weekend and will be announcing their big, and free, Memorial Day weekend concert information on April 27 at 10 a.m. This announcement will be posted on their website and on their Facebook page. The big weekend is sponsored by Deadwood Mountain Grand.