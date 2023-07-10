RAPID CITY, S.D. - Today was "Go Slow for a Day" at Reptile Gardens. This is in honor of Methuselah – the zoo’s giant tortoise who died in 2011 at the age of 130.
Giant tortoises are the longest-lived vertebrates on the planet and the day is intended to help humans learn from these slow-going reptiles
John Brockelsby, public relations for Reptile Gardens shared why he thinks the tortoise lived so long, “Methuselah always moved slow, and so we thought we would dedicate July 10th, as ‘go slow for a day’ – which probably is a healthy thing for us to do anyway.”
Brockelsby credits tortoises’ easy-going nature as the secret to their longevity – giant tortoises typically live between 80 and 120 years.
Reptile Gardens has observed “Go Slow For a Day” since the first anniversary of Methuselah's passing.
Giant tortoises of all ages are available to view – and even pet – at the zoo.