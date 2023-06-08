Mary Mahoney

RAPID CITY, S.D. - After spending the last 30 years of her career at Central High School, Mary Mahoney is retiring. 

Mahoney is one of four Central teachers that are retiring this year that have a combined 139 years of experience. Tyler Mathieson sat down to reflect with Mahoney on her 35 year career. 

Mary Mahoney

  • Total years teaching: 35
  • Years at Central: 30
  • Position: English Teacher

