RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City is set to hold several tree-planting workshops starting next week. The workshops will take place at West Memorial Park from May 17 to May 20 and will start each day at 9 a.m. and last for approximately an hour. Participants will be able to plant trees and learn about planting techniques from certified arborists, all for free.
The Forestry and Landscape Supervisor for Rapid City, Jason Preble, expressed the city's desire to develop their canopy, stating "We want to make the park somewhere where people want to come and enjoy afterwards. You know, we just need to develop our canopy here in town. And that's how we're going to do it."
Between 100 and 150 trees of different varieties will be planted at the park during the workshops, with spaces available for 20 people per day. The schedule may be modified in case of bad weather. To participate in the workshop, interested individuals can contact Jason Preble at 605-858-5647 or send an email to jason.preble@rcgov.org.