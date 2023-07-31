DEADWOOD, S.D. - Did someone say beer? Did someone say bacon?
Enjoy craft beer paired with samples of unique bacon dishes on September 22 & 23, 2023. Ticket holders receive an event pass, tasting card, schedule and an open container cup. Once the event begins, attendees taste at locations on that day’s schedule during designated hours.
VIP tickets will be available that will allow VIP ticket holders to sample rare and hard-to-find brews at special locations in Deadwood.
These tickets are $110 and are limited to 50. VIP ticket holders will also receive all the benefits of the regular ticket holder.
For all the information and to get your tickets check out: deadwood.com/event/deadwoods-craft-beer-fest-hops-hogs