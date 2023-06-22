RAPID CITY, S.D. - Looking for the perfect camping experience near Rapid City? Look no further! Here are eight fantastic campgrounds within an hour's drive, offering breathtaking natural beauty, serene surroundings, and a range of amenities for an unforgettable outdoor adventure.
Whether you're seeking a rustic adventure or a comfortable camping experience, these eight campgrounds near Rapid City are sure to provide an incredible getaway surrounded by natural splendor.
Camp Grounds You Can Visit
Firehouse Campground
Types of camping Amenities 2 miles from Sheridan Lake 12 Miles from Mt. Rushmore National Monument and Crazy Horse Memorial ATV and hiking trails nearby Great fishing hole on-site ATV trails adjacent Several wineries within walking distance 2 miles to the Mickelson Mountain Biking Trailhead
Kemps Kamp
Types of camping Amenities Laundry facilities 20’ x 40’ heated swimming pool Clean, hot showers Three shower houses Tent sites with large canopies Reliable electrical sites Elevated fire pits
Kickstands Campground & Venue
Types of camping Amenities Laundry facilities Two shower houses On-site Bar and Grill Music and events venue
*Glamping Sites have high end tents with 1 or 2 full beds with bedding.
Mount Rushmore Resort and Lodge at Palmer Gulch
Types of camping Amenities Picnic Table and Fire Ring at each site WiFi Laundry Facilities Five comfort stations with showers and restrooms Shared camping kitchen Two pools Two hot tubs Lounge deck Bike and UTV Rentals Stocked Fishing Pond FunZone
Rush No More RV Resort, Cabin & Campground
Types of camping Amenities Free WiFi Beer Garden with weekly Music Jam Sessions Pool and Hot Tub Good Sam Top Rates Bathhouses/Showers Conveniently located Laundromats Pet Friendly Bike Wash Game Room / Billiard and Air Hockey Library and Computer Room Basketball Hoop / Playground / Horseshoe 24/7 Security Big Shady Pine Trees Pavilion
Rushmore Shadows Resort
Steel Wheel Campground
Types of camping Amenities Park Model Cabins Full Hookup - All RV camping spots offer 30 / 50 amp RV with Electric Only (30/50 amp) Camping Cabins Volleyball Horse Shoes Tetherball BBQ Grill with Picnic Tables
Whispering Pines Campground
Types of camping Amenities General Store Free WiFi Clean Bathrooms Shower Facilities Heated Saltwater Pool Fire Ring Picnic Table