RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Cancer Care Institute at Monument Health in Rapid City is starting its final phase of construction. The clinic is expecting to be completed by the end of August but some of its patient-based services are already up and running.

According to Kristi Gylten, director at the Cancer Care Institute, the new space has allowed for creating additional services for the clinic's patients that they didn't have in their previous clinic. Both complementary and integrative services will be available. These services include, but not limited to, yoga, music therapy, art therapy, massage therapy, a hair salon, and a gift shop.

Importance of these services:

These services were implemented to help patients with the reduction of stress and anxiety, and to promote relaxation and overall healing in a holistic way.

"Integrative services are proven to be impactful on helping patients improve outcomes as well as deal with the stress and anxieties associated with cancer. You're seeing more and more individuals looking for those other types of services that can help with easing the pain and work in conjunction with traditional medicine for cancer treatments." Said Gylten.

The hair salon and its wigs:

The Cancer Care Institute features a hair salon that is ran by volunteers. The salon helps ensure that each patient who is in need of a wig receives one.

Gylten states "For any patient that needs a wig, our volunteer services will help them pick that out, fit it, and make sure they're the right size. They also help a patient if they want more than one to find other styles or fits that they like. Then the patient can go home and go online and order more. But every patient who needs a wig can get one complimentary wig here at our salon."

Oncology massage therapy:

The institute started slowly rolling out massages starting in March, 2023. Jamie Clark, a licensed massage therapist at the Cancer Care Institute, took special education to massage patients with cancer.

"People with cancer have a lot of different health challenges and they're going through a lot, not only physical challenges, but mental challenges as well. So with oncology massages, the goal is really to bring the central nervous system to a calm state and to help them with their healing process. Certification is necessary because people with cancer have different medical challenges that, if you're unaware of how to take care of those as a massage therapist, you could potentially harm the person. It's good to be able to have that extra level of education to know what you can do, what you should do, and what you shouldn't do." Said Clark.

Clark will be the only certified oncology massage therapist and preferred provider for Society of Oncology Massage in the state of South Dakota.

At the moment, the Cancer Care Institute's massage therapy services are offered only to cancer patients but with time will be expanded.

Consider becoming a volunteer:

The Cancer Care Institute's salon will be looking for individuals with skills and abilities to come in and provide services to their patients. These services range from trimming wigs to shaving heads. Not able to cut hair? No worries, the Cancer Care Institute has other volunteer options.

To find out more about volunteering, visit Monument Health's website.