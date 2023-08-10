RAPID CITY, S.D. - If you listen carefully, you can hear the school bells ringing. It's almost "Back to School" time. Here are a few events to take the kids to before school starts. Have a safe and awesome weekend.
Check out these things to do (8/11 - 8/13)
Mario's Super Back-to-School Party
Aug 9, 2023
Race to the library for the Super Mario Back-to-School Party! On August 12 at 1 p.m. in the upstairs area join the library staff for Mario Party and Mario Kart-themed mini-games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Game your way to an epic "gold coin" collection!
Compete against yourself or a friend in Mario's Mini Games, like the Rainbow Road Sphero Race, Yoshi's Revenge, and the Piranha Pipe Toss. So, put on your Mario-themed wear and get ready for a day of Mario Madness!
For more information about upcoming library events visit:
https://rapidcitylibrary.org/events
Image Credit: Rapid City Public Library's event page
Back to School Splash Bash at Main Street Square
Aug 9, 2023
Hosted by Jump N Slide Enterprise, the 2nd Annual Back to School Splash Bash is the perfect way to cool off and have some fun before summer ends. With several water slides, bouncy castles, snow cones, cotton candy, and food trucks, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So come on down to the splash bash and make some memories that will last a lifetime!
For all the information click here.
Image Credit: Main Street Square's Facebook Event page
Wild West Cirque Show
Aug 9, 2023
Step into the Diamond Spur Cabin Arena and experience an epic Wild West Cirque show unlike anything you've ever seen before. From Black Hills talent to world-traveling performers, Zirkiss Entertainment brings you a colorful collaboration of dazzling aerialists, dynamic acrobats, and heart-stopping bullwhips.
Be amazed by the incredible skill of the Lakota dancers, and watch in awe as they collaborate with the other performers in a show that will take your breath away. Experience the spirit of the West come to life in song, dance, and cirque!
With new musicians, singers, and specialty artists featured weekly, there's always something new to see at Wild West Cirque. So come on out and experience the magic for yourself!
For tickets and more information, click
here.
Image Credit: Diamond Spur Events Center Facebook Event page
“Bad Auditions By Bad Actors” A Second Star Performers Production
Aug 9, 2023
Seraphim Theatre’s summer kids Second Star Performers presents “Bad Auditions By Bad Actors”, a comedic show about a local theater trying to cast the roles of Romeo and Juliet, but things don’t quite go according to plan…
Show dates & times: Friday, Aug. 11th @ 7pm / Saturday, Aug. 12th @ 2pm & 7pm
Tickets: $5 at the door
For more information, click
here
.
Image Credit: Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment Facebook Event page