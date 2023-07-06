RAPID CITY, S.D. - This weekend is going to be awesome! There are so many events going on at the same time it will be super hard to choose. Which events are you going to go to?
Black Hills Pride in the Park 2023
Come celebrate Pride with this FREE-for-all-ages event taking place in Memorial Park in Rapid City. There will be food trucks, performances, and vendors.
July 8 at 9:00 a.m.
Native POP: People of the Plains Art Market & Cultural Celebration
The Native POP is honored and excited to announce Native POP 2023. This juried indigenous art show and cultural celebration is a free annual event in the heart of downtown Rapid City.
July 8 at 9:00 a.m. and July 9 at 4 p.m.
Downtown Art Walk
In this self-guided experience, participants explore interactive artistic activities at each of the destinations they stop at along the way. From live music and poetry readings to workshops and painting – it’s an event locals and visitors will not want to miss.
July 7 at 5 p.m.
Neutrino Day
The Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) will celebrate its 15th annual science festival, Neutrino Day, on Saturday, July 8. This free, citywide event fills the Lead community with fun and informative activities for curious minds of all ages!
For more information check out neutrinoday.com
July 8 at 9 a.m.