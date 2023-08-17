RAPID CITY, S.D. - Are you heading to the
Central States Fair this weekend? Along with the fair, there is a ton to do this weekend. From a day at the pool with your pooch, to a class on candle and knitted pumpkin making. Have a safe and great weekend.
Check out these things to do (8/18 - 8/20)
Wag and Waves
Wags & Waves is a summer fundraising event for the Humane Society of the Black Hills. On the last day the Jimmy Hilton Pool is open, dogs from all over the community are invited to take a swim! All donations will go towards caring for the animals at the Humane Society, including food, medical expenses, and overall care.
This is a great opportunity for dogs to cool off and have some fun, while also helping to support a great cause.
Image Credit: Wags and Waves Facebook Event page
Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby
The Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby is a crowd-favorite event at the Central States Fair. Local contestants from the region compete in a no-holds-barred battle of cars, with the winner taking home a share of $6,000 in cash prizes.
The derby is open to anyone with a car, a gutsy driver, and a helmet. The action starts with a bang as drivers crash and bang into each other, with the goal of disabling the other cars. As cars become inoperable, their drivers surrender by raising a white flag. The last car standing at the end of the night is crowned the Central States Fair Demolition Derby Champion.
The derby is sure to be a night of non-stop entertainment for the whole family. So come out to the Grandstand Arena on Saturday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. and see the Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby for yourself!
Photo Credit: Mountain States Ford Demo Derby Facebook Event page
History on the Lawn: Old West Showdown
Join authors Kellen Cutsforth and Bill Markley for a live debate on some of the most controversial stories of the Old West. Cutsforth and Markley have co-written two books covering ten controversial Old West stories: Will Rogers Medallion Award finalist Old West Showdown and its sequel Standoff at High Noon.
In this debate, Cutsforth and Markley will discuss a variety of topics, including:
Who was the real Calamity Jane? Did Jack McCall kill Wild Bill Hickok for humiliating him over a card game or was he a paid assassin? Was the defeat of Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer at the Little Big Horn due to his miscalculations or did Captain Frederick Benteen disobey orders and was Major Marcus Reno drunk?
The authors will also have their books available for purchase. The event will take place on the Historic Adams House lawn on Saturday, August 19 at 12:00 pm. Admission is free for members of the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC) and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center.
Photo Credit: Deadwoodhistory.com
Candle and Chunky Knit Pumpkin DIY Workshop
No experience or artistic ability is needed, so grab your besties and let's get creative!
During this 2.5-hour workshop, you'll start by pouring the candles. You'll have the opportunity to choose from over 24 different fragrances to create your own custom scent blend. Once the candles are poured, they'll need to cool for 2 hours while we work on our pumpkins.
For the pumpkins, you can choose to create cute lil' small chunky yarn wrapped pumpkins
or fabulously gorgeous medium chunky knit pumpkins. There will be a variety of fall chunky yarn colors, as well as our everyday yarn colors to choose from.
For all the information about this event, click here.
Image Credit: Happy Place Makery Facebook Event page