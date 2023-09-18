RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Municipal League will be holding its annual conference in Rapid City October 3-6 and as host, the City of Rapid City is inviting the public to a special ‘Family Night Out’ event at Main Street Square.
The free admission ‘Family Night Out’ event will be held Wednesday, October 4 and will feature a special performance by musical artist Rowan Grace. The event is free to the public and will also include food trucks, yard games, S’Mores at the firepit, vendor booths and activities.
“We’re proud to be hosting this year’s annual statewide municipal conference and very pleased to invite the public to a special evening of events and activities,” said Mayor Jason Salamun. “We’re looking forward to showing hundreds of conference attendees what a night of fun is like in Rapid City and to share the energy and enthusiasm of our locals.”
Vendor booths will include the Police Activity League with youth outreach trailer and 9-square game, Fire Department with Dexter, pop-up library hosted by Rapid City Public Library, Sustainability Committee, Youth City Council, Community Development with interactive parking app demonstration and City Human Resources.
The conference brings together leaders and public servants from municipalities throughout the state. Several information sessions, panel discussions and meetings with various topics important to municipalities and officials will be held. Breakout sessions for code enforcement officers, airport managers, human resource officers, police chiefs, finance officers, street maintenance and public works officials and other specialty areas will be convened.
“It’s a great way to connect with colleagues from around the state and meet fellow municipal employees and elected officials,” said Salamun. “It’s important to share feedback and insights on the many issues impacting our communities and residents.”
The ‘Family Night Out’ event at Main Street Square is open to the general public and is part of ‘An Evening To Explore’ for conference attendees to tour Rapid City sites, browse the downtown area and visit downtown shops and galleries.