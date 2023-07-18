Finding a way to entertain the whole family can be tricky. It gets even more difficult when you try to stay on a budget. Luckily, there are many attractions around the Black Hills that offer free admission and are friendly for the whole family.
We have gathered a list of 11 attractions that are always free to visit. Swipe/Click through the list below to see the attractions.
Free Black Hills Attractions - Chapel in the Hills
The Chapel in the Hills is a stave church replica in Rapid City, South Dakota, showcasing Scandinavian architectural charm and offering a place for meditation and worship.
Dinosaur Park is a unique attraction in Rapid City, South Dakota, featuring life-sized dinosaur sculptures on a hilltop, offering stunning views of the city and providing an educational experience about prehistoric creatures. Also, it was recently featured in a song by recording artist Owl City
Main Street Square in Rapid City, South Dakota, is a unique public space and entertainment venue, hosting concerts, festivals, and various community events throughout the year. There are also fountains that can be played in during the summer months and an ice rink* for use during the winter.
The Outdoor Campus in Rapid City, South Dakota, is an educational facility focused on outdoor and environmental education, offering workshops, classes, and hands-on experiences to connect people with nature.
Free Black Hills Attractions - Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center
The Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center in Rapid City, South Dakota, is an informative hub that showcases the history of the Homestake Mine and provides insight into modern scientific research conducted in the underground laboratory, offering an engaging experience for visitors of all ages.
Free Black Hills Attractions - School of Mines Museum of Geology
The School of Mines Museum of Geology in Rapid City, South Dakota, is an educational museum that displays an extensive collection of geological specimens and fossils, providing valuable insights into the earth's history and geological processes.
Storybook Island in Rapid City, South Dakota, is a whimsical children's amusement park featuring enchanting storybook-themed attractions and playgrounds, offering a magical and fun-filled experience for families and young visitors.
Wall Drug is a famous tourist attraction in Wall, South Dakota, known for its quirky advertisements and sprawling complex, offering various shops, restaurants, and unique displays that have made it a must-visit stop for travelers along Interstate 90.
*Use of the ice rink is not free.
