MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL, S.D. - During this 4th of July, Mount Rushmore will have various events for visitors to enjoy. Events such as live presidential re-enactors, Lakota dancing and story-telling performers, cultural demonstrations, and the annual evening lighting ceremony.

Visitors can expect that the monument will be full of patriotic things to do for the holiday.

Earl Perez-Foust, the Program Manager of Interpretation and Education at Mount Rushmore, said "Learning from the exhibits, talking to the staff and asking them questions, such as why is this place important? These are all things that visitors can do to enjoy and enhance their time here." He said that visitors from around the globe come and visit Mount Rushmore to experience this piece of history.

List of events for July 4th at Mount Rushmore:

Darrell Red Cloud and Sequoia Crosswhite:

Heritage Village: 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Jasmine Pickner-Ball:

Grand View Terrance: 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Varies Presidential Re-Enactors:

From 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Evening Program Begins at 9 p.m.

More information about the park will be located here: https://www.nps.gov/moru/index.htm\

To learn about the new B.A.R.K Ranger program for your pets, look at this article here: