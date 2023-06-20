RAPID CITY, S.D.– Summer is here, and so is the heat along with the risk of heatstroke. Humane Society of the Black Hills Outreach and Education Coordinator Kay Kieper has some important tips on how to keep pets safe from the heat while enjoying the outdoors.
What signs should I look for?
According to Kieper, heatstroke is when an animal's body temperature rises above the normal rate. In both dogs and cats, the average range lies between 100 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit. Anything above that 102 mark, she says, is when heatstroke begins to set in. "Signs for that could be excessive panting, drooling, vomiting," she said. Trouble breathing is another sign to look for. Dogs traditionally cool off their bodies by panting, and if a dog is showing signs of breathing difficulties, it could cause a problem in their ability to regulate their body temperatures. "And if they get really weak, they could suddenly just collapse or start to have seizures."
How can I help them cool off?
"If you are outside and you see your dog start to show signs, get them into a shaded area," she said. "Give them some nice cool water, not cold– just cool water to start cooling their bodies off," Kieper adds that pouring the cool water on a towel or extra shirt and wrapping the material around their bodies is a good way instead of pouring the water on them. If the water is too cold, it could cause their blood pressure to rise and other issues. "Just take it slow, get them out of that direct sunlight and into a shaded area. Into an AC building would be preferred because that can really help them cool off faster."
For cats, she adds, signs of heatstroke can be similar to dogs. however, take extra caution when cooling them off and never do anything that could cause them to react and potentially make the situation worse. "If a cat will let you wrap something cool around their body that is wet, that would be perfect. But getting them into a cooler environment is really going to help start to lower that body temperature."
Are certain pets more at risk of heatstroke than others?
Yes. Factors such as age and breed can cause animals to be more at risk than others. "Those would be our elderly dogs, dogs with lung and heart issues and also brachiocephalic dogs– those with really short muzzles such as pugs and bulldogs," she explained. "Maybe consider limiting their outside time and keeping them more inside during those hotter temperatures."
How do I keep their paws safe?
Kieper says one of the best things to do is to avoid walking them on sidewalks and paved surfaces in the summer. According to the American Kennel Club, even on cooler days when air temperatures are in the 70s or 80s, pavement and asphalt temperatures can be around 50 degrees hotter. And burns can set in as fast as one minute after contact with the skin. "They do make little booties that you can put on your animal's feet that if they allow you to walk with them on it, that's great," she says. However, if they do not like their paws covered, seek other places to go for walks. "Keeping your dogs more in a park-type area versus walking around the block on the sidewalk is probably more preferred in those hotter temperatures."