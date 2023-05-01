RAPID CITY, S.D. - In anticipation of Cinco de Mayo, the Fork Real Community Café in Rapid City hosted a cooking class where participants learned how to make authentic corn tortillas and barbacoa.
Barbacoa
The cooking class instructor, April Olivas, explained that they chose to do a barbacoa class because it's not something people usually think of eating authentically and which isn't widely available in the area.
Olivas said, "We wanted something different that you couldn't go to just any restaurant and get, which you can, but it's so much better when you can do it at home."
Authentic barbacoa can be difficult to find in the area because it should be made with beef tongue, but many places substitute chuck roast. The class included a tasting portion, where participants tried two different street tacos: one with a chuck roast and one with beef tongue. Many participants were hesitant to try the beef tongue at first, but when they did, they were pleasantly surprised at how much better it was.
Encouraging Home Cooking
One of the main focuses of the class was to encourage people to cook at home and expose them to new foods.
Olivas said, "Anything made at home or you made yourself always, in my opinion, tastes way better than, maybe even restaurants." She continued, "And then if you can learn how to use more real ingredients as opposed to the processed stuff, that's always a plus too."
Recipes
Here are the recipes that were discussed in the class:
Fork Real Community Café
Fork Real is a non-profit, pay-what-you-can, community café that helps fight food insecurity in South Dakota. By hosting cooking classes and serving affordable, healthy meals, Fork Real is making a positive impact in the community.