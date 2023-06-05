RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City's Fork Real Café will take to the road soon in their brand-new food truck. Founder Rhonda Pearcy explains more about the new addition.
Why take the restaurant on the road?
According to Pearcy, putting the restaurant on wheels is part of her idea to bring a new experience to parts of Rapid City and Box Elder. "The whole goal with the food truck is to be able to reach other people that maybe can't afford to go out to eat," she said. And in keeping with the pay-what-you-can mission of the restaurant, she says anyone with at least $2 will be able to get a meal from the truck.
Can I pay for my meal with volunteer time like at the restaurant in Rapid City?
Pearcy says that while the pay-what-you-can idea will still be implemented at the truck, customers will not be able to volunteer their time for a meal. "We will not have tables and the whole front end to be able to clean up. So we have a $2 minimum," she explained. "So if you have $2 you'll be able to come. Otherwise you can come to the café and volunteer for your meal."
What has been the reaction of customers to the food truck?
"People are excited. They are ready for it to get started," she said. "They are ready for it to be close to their work so that they can sneak out and come to the café or come to the food truck and see us."
Currently, Pearcy and café officials have a schedule for the truck once it gets rolling. Mondays they will be at the Timmons Market in Box Elder, Tuesdays at Love INC in Rapid City, and Thursdays at the Black Hills Federal Credit Union Corporate Offices in Rapid City. Wednesday schedules are still being decided by restaurant staff.