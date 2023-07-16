RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Hills Alive annual music festival has been taking place in the Black Hills for the last 37 years. Put on by KSLT, the festival is funded by donations and has become free to attend and stayed that way for many years now.
This year, the last two acts with American Idol star Colton Dixon and returning to Hills Alive for the fifth time, For King & County. For King & County performed at their first Hills Alive 10 years ago, shortly after becoming a band. Now, they are the main headliners.
Earlier this week, Anna Hamlin sat down with For King and Country for an interview.
Swipe/click through these pictures from the final night of Hills Alive 2023.