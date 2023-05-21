CUSTER, S.D. - As part of the annual Open House Weekend at Custer State Park, the Buffalo Chip Flip is one of the final events, offering participants a truly distinctive experience. What started as a playful jest has now become a longstanding tradition, with competitors vying to see who can throw a buffalo chip the farthest.
This year, approximately 40 people eagerly stepped up to the challenge, launching chips that were no more than a week old. To ensure quality, each chip had to be at least three inches in diameter, and organizers kicked them three times as a test of durability. Despite the unconventional nature of the event, it attracted people of all ages, seeking a lighthearted and entertaining time.
Participants, including John, Cale, Eve, and Autumn Lundeen, shared their thoughts on the unique competition.
"You just don't normally get to throw poop," remarked Eve, highlighting the whimsical aspect of the Buffalo Chip Flip.
Autumn reminisced, "They enjoy making jokes all day. And I remember doing it when I was a little girl."
"Luckily, they're more dry than you would expect," said John.
However silly it may seem, there is some strategy. "Usually I pick the more moist ones because they're a little bit heavier," Cale explained.
Winners in each age category were rewarded with prizes generously donated by local organizations, adding an extra element of excitement and recognition to the event. The Buffalo Chip Flip remains an enduring tradition at Custer State Park, captivating both participants and spectators alike with its peculiar charm and lighthearted competition.