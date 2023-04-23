Five things to know about South Dakota's Veteran Golfers Association

HOT SPRINGS, S.D.– During the year, there are around 4,000 tournaments nationwide through the Veteran Golfers Association (VGA). On Sunday, the last of a four-day golf series wrapped up in Western South Dakota.
What is the Veteran Golfers Association?
The Veteran Golfers Association is a program with individual chapters nationwide for veterans and their families to join and engage with others in various golf tournaments.
"The best way to heal is for fellow veterans who know what you went through, you can talk to them out on the golf course. You make great friends," Assistant Director for the Veteran Golfers Association Allison Hall said. "You can call them when you're feeling depressed or anything like that. So it was a great way to get veterans together and out of their houses."
Who can join the program?
As previously mentioned, both service members and their families can join. The league welcomes veterans, active-duty, combat-wounded, and honorably discharged men and women to participate in their tournaments.
And as for family members, personnel include close relatives such as parents, spouses, siblings, and grandparents.
"Veterans are flighted, family members are welcome, too. and we just go out and play on the weekends and just get together and have a good time," Hall said.
How many tournaments are in South Dakota this year?
According to the Assistant Director of VGA South Dakota, W.D. Metheny, this year there are around 20 tournaments in the state, including three previously played in the Rapid City area and one in Hot Springs in late April. However, as a member of the VGA, you are not limited to tournaments only in your state and can play in any tournament across the country.
Do they have a championship season?
Yes. According the Metheney, the Regional and VGA Armed Forces Cups are the two big tournaments at the end of the season and are the two that entry must be earned as being one of the top players in your region. The Regional Cup has four divisions: North, South, Central (where South Dakota falls into), and West.
The best players are then sorted by four categories for their respective championships: Veteran Men, Veteran Women, Combat-wounded, and Family. A separate championship series also exists for seniors ages 50 and up.
How do I join?
To join the program, check out their website. There is a fee to become a member of $76 per year, but the membership will allow you to join any tournament, as previously mentioned, across the state.
From there, you will be able to access registration for the tournaments.