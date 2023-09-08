RAPID CITY, S.D.- Western Dakota Technical College (WDT) offers a range of career programs, spanning popular trades and lesser-known fields.
One program at WDT is the Controlled Environment Agriculture program, which equips students with skills in environmental resource management and entrepreneurship, so that they're equipped to start their own companies too. According to Bryan Mitchell, Co-program Director of the Controlled Environment Ag program, students benefit from a strong collaboration between the biology and technical departments, blending hands-on skills with a science and data-driven approach required by government organizations.
A strong partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks enriches the program with relevant coursework and potential internship or job opportunities. Students in the aquaculture program, for instance, learn how to care for fish, including bluegill and channel catfish. Looking ahead, WDT aims to expand its impact on the local workforce and economy by raising and releasing more fish and species, like largemouth bass. This initiative not only enhances revenue for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks through fishing licenses, but also encourages greater participation in fishing by providing more consumer-size fish.
Recently, WDT tagged and released catfish into Jackson Pond, located at the corner of Jackson and Argyle Streets in Rapid City. As an incentive for people to report their catch, WDT is offering a $250 scholarship that can be applied to the cost of enrolling in one of Western Tech's environmental programs. This scholarship is also transferable, allowing catfish catchers to award it to interested students. To report your catch, take a photo and record the tag number, and share the in formation with WDT by contacting the scholarships office at (605) 718-3064
For additional information about the program, click here.