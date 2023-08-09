STURGIS, S.D. - As the number of women motorcyclists increases so too does the opportunities to ride. The inaugural "Pearl's Girl's Ride" rolled out Wednesday for a trek through the Black Hills. The ride is named for Pearl Hoel, the wife of Sturgis Rally founder Pappy Hoel. The Pearl's Girls Ride was limited to 25 riders.
The Rally Grand Marshal Laura Klock says the small size of the group makes it more welcoming to riders of all experience levels. 2023 Sturgis Rally Grand Marshal Laura Klock says, "If they have fear about it or something's holding them back. And these smaller rides, I think, can kind of get your feet wet with a group of, you know, mixed experience."
The three-hour ride was led by lifelong Sturgis resident and City Council member Beka Zerbst who gave riders a tour of some of her favorite spots in the northern hills.