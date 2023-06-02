RAPID CITY, S.D.– After much talk and coordinating, Rapid City and the Black Hills region will see its first-ever Two-Spirit Powwow on Saturday, June 3. "The two-spirit community, there is a huge stigma that comes with them. And so I wanted to provide a healing space, a space for that population," Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board Project Manager Eltina Three Stars said. "And I had met with Muffie and Felipa with Uniting Resilience before and we have kind of collaborated before and they brought this idea to me and I said that this is actually something that my grant could provide and could assist with. And so we kind of talked about it a little bit and then it just kind of blew up from there. And so I'm really grateful to be a part of this beautiful endeavor."
The main mission of the gathering is to highlight the two-spirit community and educate the public about their roles in Indigenous communities. "We also came to this because of everything that is happening here in South Dakota. We need it to bring people together, to help them to understand what it is to be a two-spirit," Felipa Mousseaux said. "What we do, how we help our people. Education and and showing them that, you know, we are we are good people and we love each other."
Two-spirit refers to indigenous persons that identify with both male and female qualities, and according to Felipa Mousseaux and her wife Monique, were tasked with important roles such as giving names to other tribal members along with taking in and raising orphaned children. And for people attending the gathering that are interested in learning more about the two-spirit community, Monique "Muffie" Mousseaux encourages people to not be afraid to ask. "Don't be afraid to come up to any of the committee, any of the people that you see there to ask any kind of questions you have," she said. "It is going to be a healing process. And good dances, good songs, good people all around."
The powwow will feature different vendors, food trucks, and performances for the public. And in the morning, a breakfast will be held with elders. Organizers add that dancers do not need regalia to perform. For this first powwow, Dancer and member of the Mi'kmaq Nation Claudia Haddad will be the head dancer, with four decades of experience to bring to the gathering. Haddad has performed both in and outside of the country, and is looking forward to performing for the first time in the Black Hills region. "It is a beautiful thing because you are making people realize that you still exist," she explained. "It is an honor and I am very humbled by their request."
The powwow on Saturday is an alcohol and drug-free event, and any weapons are prohibited from the area.