ABERDEEN, S.D. - Are you in the mood to watch a film? How about over 60 of them? Well, the South Dakota Film Festival is your golden ticket.
The South Dakota Film Festival was started back in 2007 to celebrate films that were made in the Great Plains, whether by filmmakers from the region or by filmmakers from elsewhere.
However, that is not the only factor that goes into becoming an "Official Selection" at the festival. According to its website, "The goal of the South Dakota Film Festival is to screen the best films submitted regardless of their geographic origin."
This year's festival starts on September 14 and goes to September 17. Check out all the films that will be showcased and purchase tickets on the official site: southdakotafilmfest.org